Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2015

A popular tearoom in a Norfolk town is closing down.

The Courtyard Tearoom in Attleborough town centre closed its doors on Friday, February 28, but will fulfil its existing catering obligations.

Run for the past four years by 39-year-old Alyson Brett, a statement on Facebook thanked customers for their continued support.

A business spokesman said: “At the moment the tearooms are closed due to the ill health of the owner. We are currently addressing what to do with the tearoom.”

The post attracted more than 120 comments expressing sadness at the thought of losing the business.

Customer Michelle Harris said: “In my eyes the best tearoom in Attleborough. So sorry to hear this.”

Another, Richard Stanton said: “Very sorry to hear this after all your hard work. Thank you for keeping me fed on weekday lunchtimes and Saturday mornings over the past few years.”