‘Streakers with stretchers’ raise more than £600 with naked calendar

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) have bared all for a naked calender to raise more than �600 for the East Norfolk Ambulance Fund. Picture: Barry Moppett Archant

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) have bared all for a naked calendar to raise more than £600 for the East Norfolk Ambulance Fund.

Alex Flack, Barry Moppett and Diane Chan organised the Christmas calendar which has sold more than 200 copies.

The idea to create a calendar, picturing various ‘streakers with stretchers’, came after a member of their staff became ill earlier this year.

Mrs Flack, emergency medical technician for EEAST said: “Everybody felt that they wanted to do something to not just help that person but anybody in that situation.

“It was great fun shooting the calendar, we shot inside ambulances, at different stations and even in a field.

“The picture in the field was a nod to the farmers who were so helpful during the Beast from The East.”

This years calendar was sold internally, but EEAST plan on selling a calendar for the public in 2019.