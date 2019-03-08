Norfolk man to take on four marathons in one month
PUBLISHED: 08:56 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:19 24 April 2019
Archant
A personal trainer from Norfolk will be taking on four marathons in a month to raise money for charity.
Stephen Jessop, 20, from Hethersett will be running a marathon every weekend throughout May to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.
The first run is on May 6 in Milton Keynes followed by the Halstead and Essex marathon on May 12.
Next is the Windermere Marathon in the Lake District before ending with a coastal run.
Mr Jessop said: “My final run will take place on the May 25, this is my Norfolk coast run. I have created my own route being joined by family, friends and my clients on the route.
“My mother was diagnosed with a brain in tumour in 2007 and thanks to the amazing work of the medical team at Addenbrooks hospital made a full recovery.
“However, many are not so fortunate and Brain Tumour Research are dedicated to finding a cure.”
To donate go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stephen-jessop1