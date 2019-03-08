Search

Norfolk man to take on four marathons in one month

PUBLISHED: 08:56 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:19 24 April 2019

Stephen Jessop will be running four marathons in a month. Picture: Stephen Jessop

Stephen Jessop will be running four marathons in a month. Picture: Stephen Jessop

Archant

A personal trainer from Norfolk will be taking on four marathons in a month to raise money for charity.

Stephen Jessop, 20, from Hethersett will be running a marathon every weekend throughout May to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.

The first run is on May 6 in Milton Keynes followed by the Halstead and Essex marathon on May 12.

Next is the Windermere Marathon in the Lake District before ending with a coastal run.

Mr Jessop said: “My final run will take place on the May 25, this is my Norfolk coast run. I have created my own route being joined by family, friends and my clients on the route.

“My mother was diagnosed with a brain in tumour in 2007 and thanks to the amazing work of the medical team at Addenbrooks hospital made a full recovery.

“However, many are not so fortunate and Brain Tumour Research are dedicated to finding a cure.”

To donate go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stephen-jessop1

