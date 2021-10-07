Norfolk sports retailer opens new fitness showroom

Published: 5:02 PM October 7, 2021

A Norfolk sports retailer is opening a new showroom and fitness centre in Wymomdham.

Paul Suggitt started NorfolkFootball in 2015, selling sports clothing and equipment and specialising in football and fitness.

The company was originally started out of Mr Suggitt's home, and grew rapidly despite the Covid-10 pandemic.

Now, the new showroom will offer different kinds of sporting goods, equipment, and clothing.

The ground floor contains a performance training gym which also acts as a showroom for small gyms to test and buy equipment through.

The performance training gym, where people can test the latest kit. - Credit: NorfolkFootball

Mr Suggitt, the owner and founder, said: "Operating from home meant we had a small start-up cost but it soon got busy.

"We converted an old builders' site office into a showroom, which again we have outgrown.

"Now, we have moved into our new shop here in Wymondham. The opportunity for the building came up at the ideal time, it was a chance we just had to take.

"There is no denying the banning of sport during lockdown was tough, but we had our work wear side that allowed us to continue trade alongside support from the council.

"Once the return to sport was allowed, we were the busiest we've ever been.

The sports clothing section in NorfolkFootball - Credit: NorfolkFootball

"We have found having a place for people to come and try on the range, see it in person, as well as having a person to actually talk to has been a contributing factor to the business success.

"My background is in fitness, I have been a personal trainer for almost 20 years now so having my own training gym is a dream come true and something that’s always been on the plan.

"The two businesses work hand in hand and complement each other really well."

NorfolkFootball's new site also offers a private use training studio, offering HIIT classes and relaxation/flexibility sessions.

The new NorfolkFootball showroom is located in Penfold Drive in Wymondham and is open from 9am to 5.30pm on weekdays.