Wymondham News Attleborough News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury > News

Norfolk sports retailer opens new fitness showroom

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:02 PM October 7, 2021   
Paul Suggitt, the owner and founder of NorfolkFootball

Paul Suggitt, the owner and founder of NorfolkFootball - Credit: NorfolkFootball

A Norfolk sports retailer is opening a new showroom and fitness centre in Wymomdham.

Paul Suggitt started NorfolkFootball in 2015, selling sports clothing and equipment and specialising in football and fitness.

The company was originally started out of Mr Suggitt's home, and grew rapidly despite the Covid-10 pandemic.

Now, the new showroom will offer different kinds of sporting goods, equipment, and clothing.

The ground floor contains a performance training gym which also acts as a showroom for small gyms to test and buy equipment through.

The performance training gym, NorfolkFootball

The performance training gym, where people can test the latest kit. - Credit: NorfolkFootball

You may also want to watch:

Mr Suggitt, the owner and founder, said: "Operating from home meant we had a small start-up cost but it soon got busy.

"We converted an old builders' site office into a showroom, which again we have outgrown.

Most Read

  1. 1 Museum's 65-year mystery of 'missing' model finally solved
  2. 2 Petition attracts 150 signatures amid village speeding fears
  3. 3 Road closed after two car-crash in Wymondham
  1. 4 Norfolk sports retailer opens new fitness showroom
  2. 5 Two new dates announced after Flying Scotsman's Norfolk visit sells out
  3. 6 What to do if your energy supplier goes bust
  4. 7 Victim kicked around 'like a football' in appalling attack
  5. 8 Air ambulance attends crash on the A11
  6. 9 Gardening club faces extinction unless it fills key roles
  7. 10 Man taken to hospital after van flips at A11 roundabout

"Now, we have moved into our new shop here in Wymondham. The opportunity for the building came up at the ideal time, it was a chance we just had to take.

"There is no denying the banning of sport during lockdown was tough, but we had our work wear side that allowed us to continue trade alongside support from the council.

"Once the return to sport was allowed, we were the busiest we've ever been.

The sports clothing section in NorfolkFootball

The sports clothing section in NorfolkFootball - Credit: NorfolkFootball

"We have found having a place for people to come and try on the range, see it in person, as well as having a person to actually talk to has been a contributing factor to the business success.

"My background is in fitness, I have been a personal trainer for almost 20 years now so having my own training gym is a dream come true and something that’s always been on the plan.

"The two businesses work hand in hand and complement each other really well."

NorfolkFootball's new site also offers a private use training studio, offering HIIT classes and relaxation/flexibility sessions.

The new NorfolkFootball showroom is located in Penfold Drive in Wymondham and is open from 9am to 5.30pm on weekdays.

Wymondham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Martin and Sheila Rowbury

'Empty nesters' urged to consider rewarding role in foster care

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
The Flying Scotsman departing from Mid Norfolk Railway Station in Dereham. Picture: Danielle Booden

Video

Flying Scotsman thrills crowds on first Norfolk outing

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
E10 petrol pump

Q&A: All you need to know about fuel shortages

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A penalty charge notice is placed on a car windscreen by a Norwich City Council parking attendant. P

Revealed: Where most parking tickets have been issued in Norfolk

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon