Search

Advanced search

The show must go on! Primary school production saved by local high school after floor collapse

PUBLISHED: 16:42 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:42 18 December 2018

Joseph Dwyer, eight, and Jaime Wells, nine, with their classmates, children from Badger Class and Oak Class at Spooner Row Primary School, celebrate their Christmas entertainment being rescued by Wymondham High Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Joseph Dwyer, eight, and Jaime Wells, nine, with their classmates, children from Badger Class and Oak Class at Spooner Row Primary School, celebrate their Christmas entertainment being rescued by Wymondham High Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2018

When a sinking floor forced a primary school to cancel their Christmas production, a local high school leaped in to save the show.

Children from Badger Class and Oak Class at Spooner Row Primary School, sing a song from their Christmas entertainment after it was rescued by Wymondham High Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYChildren from Badger Class and Oak Class at Spooner Row Primary School, sing a song from their Christmas entertainment after it was rescued by Wymondham High Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pupils at Spooner Row Primary School were billed to perform their production Five Gold Rings on December 12 at their local village hall on Station Road, Spooner Row, after weeks of rehearsals.

But disaster struck when the venue had to cancel the show just days before as the floor in the hall had started to collapse.

The production was called off and things were looking bleak for the mini actors.

But determined not to let the curtains close early on the performance, the primary school called in the help of their academy partners at Wymondham High School.

Children from Badger Class and Oak Class at Spooner Row Primary School, sing a song from their Christmas entertainment after it was rescued by Wymondham High Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYChildren from Badger Class and Oak Class at Spooner Row Primary School, sing a song from their Christmas entertainment after it was rescued by Wymondham High Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wymondham High immediately invited the tiny cast to use their north hall and by Monday afternoon, the pupils of Spooner Row primary were ready to storm the stage.

Helen Vyse, deputy head at Spooner Row said the students did an “incredible job”, especially as they only had an hour to get used to the new venue.

She said: “The stage is much bigger than the one they are used to and has proper lights too. It was exciting for the kids and well worth waiting for.”

Students in years five and six were in charge of lighting and curtains and Mrs Vyse said they were fantastic at adapting to their new facilities.

She added: “The Wymondham High School premises team sourced microphones and scenery for us. They couldn’t have done more for us.

“You only ever hear bad things about academies but our experience has been amazing.”

At 4pm the audience arrived and the curtains opened.

The production, based on the classic festive ditty 12 Days of Christmas, was met with rapturous approval from parents and Mrs Vyse said the cast did the school proud.

She said: “They were absolutely fantastic; we were a bit worried because they hadn’t done it for a week and thought they might forget.

“On the night they stepped up to the mark and did it bigger and better than anyone had imagined they would.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Streakers with stretchers’ raise more than £600 with naked calendar

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) have bared all for a naked calender to raise more than �600 for the East Norfolk Ambulance Fund. Picture: Barry Moppett

A11 closed near Wymondham due to work delays

Highways England said the dual carriageway is closed past the A47 near Wymondham. Photo is of the A11 at Elveden. Picture: Denise Bradley

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

The show must go on! Primary school production saved by local high school after floor collapse

Joseph Dwyer, eight, and Jaime Wells, nine, with their classmates, children from Badger Class and Oak Class at Spooner Row Primary School, celebrate their Christmas entertainment being rescued by Wymondham High Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Six men arrested and van seized after police raid

Summer Lane in Carbrooke, near Watton. Picture: Google

Most Read

WATCH: Church brings meaning of Christmas Alive

Scrooge Reworked at the Well Christian Centre

Man’s quest to reunite Norfolk soldier’s First World War medal with his relatives

The First World War Star medal given to George Ward from Swaffham. Picture: Paul Houghton

Bring tea and comfort where it’s needed

Catherine Gray making plans to get her Cup O T van on the road. Picture contributed.

Photo gallery and video: Historic Norfolk house revisited for BBC programme Restoration Home

Polly Grieff and her husband Eric. Their house Old Manor, in Saham Toney, will be on Restoration Home - one year on. Picture: Ian Burt

Six men arrested and van seized after police raid

Summer Lane in Carbrooke, near Watton. Picture: Google

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Medieval history comes to life in students’ Game of Thrones-style reenactment

Peta-Anne McIntosh (18) from Wymondham High School chats to a soldier during the Game of Roses event in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The show must go on! Primary school production saved by local high school after floor collapse

Joseph Dwyer, eight, and Jaime Wells, nine, with their classmates, children from Badger Class and Oak Class at Spooner Row Primary School, celebrate their Christmas entertainment being rescued by Wymondham High Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Streakers with stretchers’ raise more than £600 with naked calendar

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) have bared all for a naked calender to raise more than �600 for the East Norfolk Ambulance Fund. Picture: Barry Moppett

Overcrowding in Norfolk prisons reaching unsafe levels

HMP Bure, Tunstead Road, Scottow GV's of the new sex offender prison HMP Bure, based on the former RAF Coltishall base For:EDP Copy:Ben Kendall

Greater Anglia to scrap first class to create more room on trains

Abellio Greater Anglia trains and carriages at Crown Point. Photo: Steve Adams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists