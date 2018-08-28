Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Home builder given green light to halve affordable housing provision in village scheme

PUBLISHED: 16:27 30 January 2019

A home builder is looking to slash the number of affordable houses in a development in Spooner Row. Picture: Paul Hewitt

A home builder is looking to slash the number of affordable houses in a development in Spooner Row. Picture: Paul Hewitt

A home builder has been given permission to more than halve the number of affordable homes across a twin development - in what has been described as a “regrettable” decision.

Vic Thomson, Conservative candidate for Henstead. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.Vic Thomson, Conservative candidate for Henstead. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

J Alston and Sons Ltd was given the green light to build six affordable homes in Spooner Row, when it had originally promised to provide 13.

The homes were part of a 39-home development split across Chapel Road and Bunwell Road in the village near Wymondham - originally making up 33pc of the project.

However, after landowner James Alston described a “relentless rise” in the costs of delivering the development, councillors agreed to grant him the reduction.

His application set out how as the development was set across two separate sites, certain overheads would be doubled and consequently it had been found the development would not be financially viable

He said: “While we obviously knew when we originally applied that the development was across two sites, we have faced a relentless rise in the cost of both labour and material, which have taken the overall cost away from what we had anticipated.

“In proposing to still build six, we have shown our commitment to providing affordable housing for Spooner Row, when it would have been more viable for us to provide none.”

Mr Alston said he would also be pumping £56,000 into the local school and £15,000 towards improving the village hall - sums which would be taken from the scheme’s eventual profit.

It was also argued that with construction already under way on early phases of the scheme, costs were proving higher and value proving lower than estimated.

Members of South Norfolk Council’s planning committee reluctantly voted to grant Mr Alston permission to reduce the number of homes.

Conservative councillor Christopher Kemp said: “While I am disappointed, six affordable homes is better than none, which we may have been faced with otherwise. This is the only reason I can support this application.”

Vic Thomson, chairman of the committee said: “I think we can all be agreed that this a regrettable decision to have to make.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Do you recognise anyone in this 1979 Hethersett photo? We’re trying to track them down

This forty-year-old photo of Mrs Mumford's 1979 class at Hethersett Woodside Infant and Nursery School has sparked plans for a reunion. Photo: Submitted

Number of affordable homes in development could be more than halved

A home builder is looking to slash the number of affordable houses in a development in Spooner Row. Picture: Paul Hewitt

Have you seen him? Man wanted for theft and assault

Police are appealing for help to trace James Fuller, from Norwich, Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Families demand action over factory stench

Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Most Read

Do you recognise anyone in this 1979 Hethersett photo? We’re trying to track them down

This forty-year-old photo of Mrs Mumford's 1979 class at Hethersett Woodside Infant and Nursery School has sparked plans for a reunion. Photo: Submitted

Number of affordable homes in development could be more than halved

A home builder is looking to slash the number of affordable houses in a development in Spooner Row. Picture: Paul Hewitt

Have you seen him? Man wanted for theft and assault

Police are appealing for help to trace James Fuller, from Norwich, Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Families demand action over factory stench

Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Wymondham Town 0 Thetford Town 5: Priddle scores hat-trick in one-sided Senior Cup clash

Action from Saturday's Norfolk Senior Cup quarter-final match between Wymondham Town and Thetford Town Picture: JOE BARRETO

Ice warning in place as snow arrives in Wymondham and Attleborough

Snow in Attleborough on 30 January 2019. Photo: Stephanie Terry

Open evening to encourage residents to stand for council

Breckland Council. Picture: Breckland Council

Thurston 7 Wymondham 94: Superb display leaves Wymondham just six points short of century

The new Wymondham Rugby Club. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fancy testing out a ‘Code-a-pillar’? New family festival set to showcase creative technologies

The Code-a-pillar is one of the exciting digital tools children can try at DigiFest events at Norfolk's libraries. Picture: Norfolk County Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists