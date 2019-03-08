Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Children create amazing book characters from vegetables

PUBLISHED: 16:40 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:49 11 March 2019

Browick Road Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Browick Road Primary School

Browick Road Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Browick Road Primary School

Browick Road Primary School

Fantastic Mr Fox, Gandalf, and the Gruffalo were just some of the weird and wonderful characters to make an appearance in schools across the region last week.

Hannah, 8, in year 3 with Stick Man made from a carrot. Henry, 6, in year 2 with Plop the barn owl from The Owl who was Afraid of the Dark, made from a potato. PHOTO: Harleston Primary AcademyHannah, 8, in year 3 with Stick Man made from a carrot. Henry, 6, in year 2 with Plop the barn owl from The Owl who was Afraid of the Dark, made from a potato. PHOTO: Harleston Primary Academy

World Book Day is a celebration of reading, authors and illustrators, and is marked in more than 100 countries across the globe.

Harleston Primary Academy did something different this year. The children were asked to use vegetables to make their favourite book character instead of dressing themselves.

Eight-year-old Hannah in year three made Stick Man from a carrot, while Henry, six, in year two created The Owl who was Afraid of the Dark from a potato.

According to the World Book Day website the main aim of the event is to encourage children to explore the pleasures of books.

Dickleburgh C of E Primary Academy on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Dickleburgh C of E Primary AcademyDickleburgh C of E Primary Academy on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Dickleburgh C of E Primary Academy

Organisers send packs of book tokens and age-ranged World Book Day resource packs to registered schools.

Bressingham Primary School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Bressingham Primary SchoolBressingham Primary School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Bressingham Primary School

Bressingham Primary School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Bressingham Primary SchoolBressingham Primary School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Bressingham Primary School

Browick Road Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Browick Road Primary SchoolBrowick Road Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Browick Road Primary School

Long Stratton High School students dressed up and took part in a sponsored readathon for World Book Day. Photo: Long Stratton High SchoolLong Stratton High School students dressed up and took part in a sponsored readathon for World Book Day. Photo: Long Stratton High School

Cakes at Banham Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Banham Primary SchoolCakes at Banham Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Banham Primary School

Old Buckenham High School staff and students dressed up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Old Buckenham High SchoolOld Buckenham High School staff and students dressed up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Old Buckenham High School

Bunwell Primary School children dressed up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Bunwell Primary SchoolBunwell Primary School children dressed up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Bunwell Primary School

Most Read

Plans to turn church hall into bungalows rejected

The Lighthouse in Attleborough, whose owners had hoped to turn into three bungalows. Picture: Google

Children create amazing book characters from vegetables

Browick Road Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Browick Road Primary School

Worker suffocated when clothes got caught in machine bought on eBay, court hears

James Criddle, who died in an industrial incident in Besthorpe. Picture courtesy of Kevin Copplestone.

Storm Gareth set to batter Norfolk with 60mph winds

The Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning for strong winds in Norfolk. Photo: PA

Mother of four launches new honesty library in Norfolk village

Penny Brown from Hethersett created the honesty library on Back Lane to encourage strangers to swap their favourite stories. Photo: Submitted

Most Read

Plans to turn church hall into bungalows rejected

The Lighthouse in Attleborough, whose owners had hoped to turn into three bungalows. Picture: Google

Children create amazing book characters from vegetables

Browick Road Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Browick Road Primary School

Worker suffocated when clothes got caught in machine bought on eBay, court hears

James Criddle, who died in an industrial incident in Besthorpe. Picture courtesy of Kevin Copplestone.

Storm Gareth set to batter Norfolk with 60mph winds

The Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning for strong winds in Norfolk. Photo: PA

Mother of four launches new honesty library in Norfolk village

Penny Brown from Hethersett created the honesty library on Back Lane to encourage strangers to swap their favourite stories. Photo: Submitted

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Plans to turn church hall into bungalows rejected

The Lighthouse in Attleborough, whose owners had hoped to turn into three bungalows. Picture: Google

Mother of four launches new honesty library in Norfolk village

Penny Brown from Hethersett created the honesty library on Back Lane to encourage strangers to swap their favourite stories. Photo: Submitted

Church group challenges people to forget giving up for lent

Revd Andrew North, Assistant Curate at Mulbarton, ready to start his 40km for lent. Photo: Submitted

Children create amazing book characters from vegetables

Browick Road Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Browick Road Primary School

Worker suffocated when clothes got caught in machine bought on eBay, court hears

James Criddle, who died in an industrial incident in Besthorpe. Picture courtesy of Kevin Copplestone.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists