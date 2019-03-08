Children create amazing book characters from vegetables

Browick Road Primary School

Fantastic Mr Fox, Gandalf, and the Gruffalo were just some of the weird and wonderful characters to make an appearance in schools across the region last week.

Hannah, 8, in year 3 with Stick Man made from a carrot. Henry, 6, in year 2 with Plop the barn owl from The Owl who was Afraid of the Dark, made from a potato.

World Book Day is a celebration of reading, authors and illustrators, and is marked in more than 100 countries across the globe.

Harleston Primary Academy did something different this year. The children were asked to use vegetables to make their favourite book character instead of dressing themselves.

Eight-year-old Hannah in year three made Stick Man from a carrot, while Henry, six, in year two created The Owl who was Afraid of the Dark from a potato.

According to the World Book Day website the main aim of the event is to encourage children to explore the pleasures of books.

Organisers send packs of book tokens and age-ranged World Book Day resource packs to registered schools.

