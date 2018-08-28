Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police warn of icy conditions on roads

PUBLISHED: 10:11 24 January 2019

Ice covered roads in woodland. Picture: James Bass

Ice covered roads in woodland. Picture: James Bass

Eastern Daily Press © 2004

South Norfolk Police have warned drivers to be careful in the icy conditions.

Diss Mere frozen over on January 24, 2019. PHOTO: Sophie SmithDiss Mere frozen over on January 24, 2019. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

A tweet last night said road surfaces will be “extremely icy” this morning with a chance of sleet.

Commuters were advised to slow down and take care while driving to work.

According to the Met Office, temperatures mid-morning in the area have been at around 2C, feeling like -5C in Diss and -1C in Wymondham.

Norwich-based Weatherquest said temperatures dropped as low as -6C in rural areas of Norfolk on Wednesday night.

The first weather warning from the Met Office of this latest freeze came on Monday, when people were warned of icy patches forming overnight across the East of England.

A weather warning issued on Wednesday, said another cold night would bring a risk of ice, either where surfaces remain wet from daytime showers, or where further wintry showers fall onto frozen surfaces during the night and on Thursday morning”.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Factory apologises for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in family homes

Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.

Work to improve ‘lethal’ primary school road given the go ahead

The new Rosecroft Primary School at Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Overwhelming support’ for project bringing free fresh food to Norfolk residents

The Wymondham Community Kitchen co-ordinator, Teresa Wiseman, front, with the kitchen team of volunteers, ready to serve up the meal for those who live alone. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nursery school threatens to segregate children whose parents do not pay voluntary charge

Hall Farm Nursery School near Attlebrough has sent a letter to parents about changes it may make to its services if parents don't start paying its voluntary surcharge. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Weather warning issued for ice across Norfolk

Drivers have been told to take care on the roads while a Met Office warning for ice in the East of England is still in place. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Factory apologises for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in family homes

#includeImage($article, 225)

Work to improve ‘lethal’ primary school road given the go ahead

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Overwhelming support’ for project bringing free fresh food to Norfolk residents

#includeImage($article, 225)

Nursery school threatens to segregate children whose parents do not pay voluntary charge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Weather warning issued for ice across Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Police warn of icy conditions on roads

Ice covered roads in woodland. Picture: James Bass

Main route through town closed all day

Station Road in Wymondham is going to be closed all day. Photo Steve Adams

Prince William says air ambulance call-out left him with ‘issues’

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Factory apologises for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in family homes

Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.

Cross-party letter demands end to ‘chaos and confusion’ in Norfolk and Suffolk mental health

Seven of the region's MPs have written to NHS Improvement demanding mental health changes. Photos: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists