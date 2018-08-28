Search

PICTURES: Snow go? Snow hits region for first time this year

PUBLISHED: 08:56 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:57 30 January 2019

Hilary Todd woke-up to a snow covered Woodton. Picture: Hilary Todd

Hilary Todd woke-up to a snow covered Woodton. Picture: Hilary Todd

Although the county did not get the blizzard it was expecting, Norfolk woke-up to a light covering of snow.

Paul Osbrne capture this dusted field. Picture: Paul OsbornePaul Osbrne capture this dusted field. Picture: Paul Osborne

Here is a collection of what Norfolk looked like this morning, January 30, as different areas received a varying about of snow.

Send your pictures to Marc.betts@archant.co.uk

Nathan Clare had a nice view on his morning drive along the A505. Picture: Nathan ClareNathan Clare had a nice view on his morning drive along the A505. Picture: Nathan Clare

Kerry Ungermann woke to patchy snow in Wymondham. Picture: Kerry UngermannKerry Ungermann woke to patchy snow in Wymondham. Picture: Kerry Ungermann

Swanton Abbott, near North Walsham, received a light coating. Picture: Joanne CannonSwanton Abbott, near North Walsham, received a light coating. Picture: Joanne Cannon

This tree braved the cold in Santon Downham . Picture: Kim NewmanThis tree braved the cold in Santon Downham . Picture: Kim Newman

Katie Anderson snapped this picture on her morning walk. Picture: Katie AndersonKatie Anderson snapped this picture on her morning walk. Picture: Katie Anderson

Lowestoft wakes up to a dusting of snow on Wednesday.Lowestoft wakes up to a dusting of snow on Wednesday.

Dianne Cole had a frosty morning in Knapton. Picture: Dianne ColeDianne Cole had a frosty morning in Knapton. Picture: Dianne Cole

Most Read

Do you recognise anyone in this 1979 Hethersett photo? We’re trying to track them down

This forty-year-old photo of Mrs Mumford's 1979 class at Hethersett Woodside Infant and Nursery School has sparked plans for a reunion. Photo: Submitted

Number of affordable homes in development could be more than halved

A home builder is looking to slash the number of affordable houses in a development in Spooner Row. Picture: Paul Hewitt

Have you seen him? Man wanted for theft and assault

Police are appealing for help to trace James Fuller, from Norwich, Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Families demand action over factory stench

Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.

