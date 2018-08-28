Search

Advanced search

Six men arrested and van seized after police raid

PUBLISHED: 10:42 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:01 18 December 2018

Summer Lane in Carbrooke, near Watton. Picture: Google

Summer Lane in Carbrooke, near Watton. Picture: Google

Archant

Six men have been arrested after a van, containing sheet metal and power tools which are believed to be stolen, was seized in Norfolk.

Norfolk Police said they arrested the men, aged between 21 and 78, on suspicion of theft and burglary offences in Carbrooke on Monday.

The raid took place at an address in Summer Lane in the town at around 3.20pm, with officers seizing a red Transit van which had sheet metal and power tools inside believed to have been stolen during a burglary in Snetterton over the weekend.

Officers added that a police cordon has been put in place while enquiries continue.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: “Six men, aged between 21 and 78, were arrested at the location and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where they remain.

“A police cordon has been put in place, whilst enquiries continue.”

Do you have a story in Thetford, Brandon or Watton? Email conor.matchett@archant.co.uk with the details.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Streakers with stretchers’ raise more than £600 with naked calendar

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) have bared all for a naked calender to raise more than �600 for the East Norfolk Ambulance Fund. Picture: Barry Moppett

A11 closed near Wymondham due to work delays

Highways England said the dual carriageway is closed past the A47 near Wymondham. Photo is of the A11 at Elveden. Picture: Denise Bradley

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

The show must go on! Primary school production saved by local high school after floor collapse

Joseph Dwyer, eight, and Jaime Wells, nine, with their classmates, children from Badger Class and Oak Class at Spooner Row Primary School, celebrate their Christmas entertainment being rescued by Wymondham High Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Six men arrested and van seized after police raid

Summer Lane in Carbrooke, near Watton. Picture: Google

Most Read

WATCH: Church brings meaning of Christmas Alive

Scrooge Reworked at the Well Christian Centre

Man’s quest to reunite Norfolk soldier’s First World War medal with his relatives

The First World War Star medal given to George Ward from Swaffham. Picture: Paul Houghton

Bring tea and comfort where it’s needed

Catherine Gray making plans to get her Cup O T van on the road. Picture contributed.

Photo gallery and video: Historic Norfolk house revisited for BBC programme Restoration Home

Polly Grieff and her husband Eric. Their house Old Manor, in Saham Toney, will be on Restoration Home - one year on. Picture: Ian Burt

Six men arrested and van seized after police raid

Summer Lane in Carbrooke, near Watton. Picture: Google

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Medieval history comes to life in students’ Game of Thrones-style reenactment

Peta-Anne McIntosh (18) from Wymondham High School chats to a soldier during the Game of Roses event in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The show must go on! Primary school production saved by local high school after floor collapse

Joseph Dwyer, eight, and Jaime Wells, nine, with their classmates, children from Badger Class and Oak Class at Spooner Row Primary School, celebrate their Christmas entertainment being rescued by Wymondham High Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Streakers with stretchers’ raise more than £600 with naked calendar

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) have bared all for a naked calender to raise more than �600 for the East Norfolk Ambulance Fund. Picture: Barry Moppett

Overcrowding in Norfolk prisons reaching unsafe levels

HMP Bure, Tunstead Road, Scottow GV's of the new sex offender prison HMP Bure, based on the former RAF Coltishall base For:EDP Copy:Ben Kendall

Greater Anglia to scrap first class to create more room on trains

Abellio Greater Anglia trains and carriages at Crown Point. Photo: Steve Adams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists