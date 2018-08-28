Search

Advanced search

TV presenter Sister Wendy Beckett dies at Norfolk monastery

PUBLISHED: 17:59 26 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:59 26 December 2018

Sister Wendy Beckett visiting the Victoria & Albert museum in London. The art historian and nun who became a TV star in the 1990s has died at the age of 88. Photo: Edmond Terakopian/PA Wire

Sister Wendy Beckett visiting the Victoria & Albert museum in London. The art historian and nun who became a TV star in the 1990s has died at the age of 88. Photo: Edmond Terakopian/PA Wire

PA Archive/PA Images

Sister Wendy Beckett, an art historian and nun, has died aged 88 at her Norfolk monastery.

The BBC journalist, writer and art critic passed away at the Carmelite Monastery in Quidenham in Norfolk.

Sister Wendy, a religious sister of the Catholic church, presented a series of documentaries for the BBC during the 1990s, including Sister Wendy’s Odyssey and Sister Wendy’s Grand Tour.

Xinran Xue, a close friend, said: “It is very sad news. Many people see her as a religious person and she was far more than that.

“It’s a huge loss for the art world. She was a brilliant art critic.”

Sister Wendy Beckett at Quidenham Carmelite Photo:Sonya Duncan Copy: For: EDP2 EDP pics © 2009 (01603) 772434 Sister Wendy Beckett at Quidenham Carmelite Photo:Sonya Duncan Copy: For: EDP2 EDP pics © 2009 (01603) 772434

Sister Wendy was born in South Africa and raised in Edinburgh, Scotland, where her father studied medicine.

She later taught in cities including Cape Town and Liverpool.

It was only in later life that Sister Wendy found TV fame presenting programmes for the BBC.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tributes pour in for ‘genuinely top guy’ who died in a car accident in Norfolk

The scene of a fatal road collision on the B1077 in Northacre. Picture: Sophie Smith

Pictures show popular pub’s festive transformation

The Green Dragon pub in Wymondham has been decked out in festive splendour by former florist Moya Topsom. Photo: Kelly Walace-Smith

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Crowds and protesters clash at controversial Boxing Day hunt

The controversial Boxing Day hunt meet in Wymondham town cross. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Most Read

Man who died in crash two days before Christmas is named

The B1112 was closed on Sunday morning after a fatal road traffic collision Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

#includeImage($article, 225)

RAF jet in near-miss with drone over skies of Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist suffers ‘severe injuries’ following crash on A11

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pair killed in crash near Newmarket are named

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Crowds and protesters clash at controversial Boxing Day hunt

The controversial Boxing Day hunt meet in Wymondham town cross. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

TV presenter Sister Wendy Beckett dies at Norfolk monastery

Sister Wendy Beckett visiting the Victoria & Albert museum in London. The art historian and nun who became a TV star in the 1990s has died at the age of 88. Photo: Edmond Terakopian/PA Wire

Knife crime ‘contained within criminal fraternity’ – and conviction rate highest since 2010

Dereham police carry out a drugs raid on a property in Sandy Lane. PC Stu Lyle with a knife he has found. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Freemasons raise more than £2m for air ambulance

Stuart Wyle (left) and Stephen Allen (right). Picture: Norfolk Freemasons Provincial Grand Lodge

‘Shocking speeds’ - driver caught at 105mph on A11

A driver was stopped after speeding at 105mph on the A11. Picture: South Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists