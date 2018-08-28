Norfolk observatory to host talk on mysterious star

Astronomer Mark Thompson at Seething Observatory. Archant © 2010

Budding astronomers are invited to a Norfolk observatory to hear about one of the most mysterious stars in our galaxy.

Amateur astronomer Mark Turner will be speaking at Seething Observatory this weekend about KIC 8462852, also known as “Tabby’s Star”.

The star hit the headlines in 2015 when data from Nasa’s Kepler space telescope showed extreme fluctuations in its brightness.

It led to speculation that an alien megastructure could be causing the changes, prompting a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for further observation.

On Friday 11 and Saturday 12, Mr Turner will examine some of the findings from his scientific background and speak about the most likely explanation for the fluctuations.

The talk is part of the #100HoursOfAstronomy event, which is supported by the International Astronomical Union for its centenary celebrations.

Seething Observatory can be found adjacent to Seething Airfield on Toad Lane. Doors open on Friday 11 and Saturday 12 from 7.30pm. Entry costs £3 per adult and £1.50 per child.