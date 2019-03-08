Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Frustration over development which would nearly double the size of Norfolk town

PUBLISHED: 06:32 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:50 08 March 2019

An artist's impression of the village green, part of the planned 4,000 development for Attleborough. Image: JTP Masterplanners design and access statement

An artist's impression of the village green, part of the planned 4,000 development for Attleborough. Image: JTP Masterplanners design and access statement

Archant

Increased traffic, over-subscribed schools and a GP surgery pushed to breaking point are among the concerns raised in response to plans for 4,000 new homes in a Norfolk town - but will the long-term benefits outweigh the potential problems?

Breckland councillor Keith Martin. <For library files...picture supplied by Breckland Council...contact, marketing dept. Melanie Baker 01362 656813> Breckland councillor Keith Martin.

Keith Martin has been a Breckland district councillor for Attleburgh Burgh ward for more than 30 years and said he has always envisioned this level of development for the town.

He said: “Often people resist change but you have to look ahead positively.”

The councillor said the new link road would improve traffic in the town and would allow weight restrictions to be put in place on existing roads, reducing the number of heavy good vehicles clogging the town centre.

He added: “We won’t see the benefits overnight but once the development is up and running it will be a very positive thing for Attleborough.”

A map showing the three planned new neighbourhoods south of the current settlement in Attleborough. Image: ArchantA map showing the three planned new neighbourhoods south of the current settlement in Attleborough. Image: Archant

However, despite Mr Martin’s assurance the development would bring long term benefits, others in the town said they were concerned it would bring immediate problems.

Commenting on our website, one reader wrote: “Planning permission should only be granted on condition the link road is built first, as town roads can’t cope with more traffic.”

According to outline proposals, the A11 link road would be completed by the time 1,200 of the 4,000 new homes are built.

Nearly 600 letters from members of the public were submitted during the initial consultation period, many outlining the need for additional doctors and dentists surgeries in the town.

Responding to a post on the Eastern Daily Press Facebook page, one frustrated Attleborough resident wrote: “The hospital can’t cope now, doctors can’t. Even if a surgery is built there’s no doctors to man them. Ridiculous to build them.”

A public meeting to discuss the outline application will be held at 9.30am on Friday, March 15, at the Town Hall on Queen’s Square, Attleborough.

Anyone wishing to contribute should pre-register by email at planning@breckland.gov.uk.

Related articles

Most Read

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

4,000 new homes and two new schools recommended for approval

An artist's impression of the local centre, part of the planned 4,000 development for Attleborough. Image: JTP Masterplanners design and access statement

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Men sought after break-in at A11 garage

The Shell garage at the Besthorpe services on A11, near Attleborough, was broken into in the early hours of March 3 in an attempted burglary. Picture: Google

Inquest opens into death of missing man whose body was found in woodland

Neil Davis died on February 27, 2019, in Attleborough. Photo: Submitted

Most Read

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

4,000 new homes and two new schools recommended for approval

An artist's impression of the local centre, part of the planned 4,000 development for Attleborough. Image: JTP Masterplanners design and access statement

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Men sought after break-in at A11 garage

The Shell garage at the Besthorpe services on A11, near Attleborough, was broken into in the early hours of March 3 in an attempted burglary. Picture: Google

Inquest opens into death of missing man whose body was found in woodland

Neil Davis died on February 27, 2019, in Attleborough. Photo: Submitted

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Frustration over development which would nearly double the size of Norfolk town

An artist's impression of the village green, part of the planned 4,000 development for Attleborough. Image: JTP Masterplanners design and access statement

How well do you know the biggest shows on TV? ITV boss says being well-watched is the new well-read

Tv programme Killing Eve. Picture: Robert Viglasky

Communities to benefit from £39,000 of traffic schemes - but is yours on the list?

Martin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council's environment, development and transport committee. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Public will not dictate NDR western link decision, council says

Artist's impression of a viaduct which could carry the Western Link over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Call to shun mass balloon and lantern releases still on the horizon

Norfolk County Council could launch a charter calling for organisations to take a stand against mass balloon releases Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists