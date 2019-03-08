Frustration over development which would nearly double the size of Norfolk town

An artist's impression of the village green, part of the planned 4,000 development for Attleborough. Image: JTP Masterplanners design and access statement Archant

Increased traffic, over-subscribed schools and a GP surgery pushed to breaking point are among the concerns raised in response to plans for 4,000 new homes in a Norfolk town - but will the long-term benefits outweigh the potential problems?

Breckland councillor Keith Martin. Breckland councillor Keith Martin.

Keith Martin has been a Breckland district councillor for Attleburgh Burgh ward for more than 30 years and said he has always envisioned this level of development for the town.

He said: “Often people resist change but you have to look ahead positively.”

The councillor said the new link road would improve traffic in the town and would allow weight restrictions to be put in place on existing roads, reducing the number of heavy good vehicles clogging the town centre.

He added: “We won’t see the benefits overnight but once the development is up and running it will be a very positive thing for Attleborough.”

A map showing the three planned new neighbourhoods south of the current settlement in Attleborough. Image: Archant A map showing the three planned new neighbourhoods south of the current settlement in Attleborough. Image: Archant

However, despite Mr Martin’s assurance the development would bring long term benefits, others in the town said they were concerned it would bring immediate problems.

Commenting on our website, one reader wrote: “Planning permission should only be granted on condition the link road is built first, as town roads can’t cope with more traffic.”

According to outline proposals, the A11 link road would be completed by the time 1,200 of the 4,000 new homes are built.

Nearly 600 letters from members of the public were submitted during the initial consultation period, many outlining the need for additional doctors and dentists surgeries in the town.

Responding to a post on the Eastern Daily Press Facebook page, one frustrated Attleborough resident wrote: “The hospital can’t cope now, doctors can’t. Even if a surgery is built there’s no doctors to man them. Ridiculous to build them.”

A public meeting to discuss the outline application will be held at 9.30am on Friday, March 15, at the Town Hall on Queen’s Square, Attleborough.

