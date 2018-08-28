Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Prince Philip receives new Land Rover less than 24 hours after crash

PUBLISHED: 16:30 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 18 January 2019

A new Land Rover is delivered to the Sandringham estate less that 24 hours after Prince Philip was involved in a crash on the A149. Picture Geoff Robinson Photography.

A new Land Rover is delivered to the Sandringham estate less that 24 hours after Prince Philip was involved in a crash on the A149. Picture Geoff Robinson Photography.

GEOFF ROBINSON PHOTOGRAPHY.

The Duke of Edinburgh has received a replacement vehicle less than 24 hours after his car was destroyed in a crash in Sandringham.

Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King�s Lynn. Photo: Chris BishopPrince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King�s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Pictures show the replacement Land Rover Freelander which arrived at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk Friday morning.

The car is an exact replica of the one the Duke was driving when he collided with a Kia around 3pm Thursday evening.

Prince Philip’s Land Rover was towed away after yesterday’s crash which saw the car overturn and the windscreen smash.

Armed police were on hand as the replacement vehicle was transported by delivery truck to the Sandringham estate, where Prince Phillip is now recovering under the medical supervision.

While the duke escaped unharmed, the driver and one passenger in the Kia suffered cuts and a broken wrist as a result of the crash.

Norfolk Police said they would continue to investigate the incident and any appropriate action taken.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk town’s supermarket shortcut could become flats

The area of land that could be developed. Picture: Google/Architectural Design and planning partnership

Brothers in court accused of Norwich and Attleborough armed robberies

The road sign for Theobald Road, where an aggravated robbery allegedly took place at a residential property. Picture Archant.

Community ‘heartbroken’ as safe haven for isolated men faces closure

The Arc in Wymomdham is home to The Shed, an important charity that tackles ale loneliness. The group need funding to continue and are asking the local communities to help. Pictured are Simon ward, She'd Manager, Pastor Barry Rooks and Steve Lyne, assistant manager. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Two men charged over Norfolk armed robberies

The road sign for Theobald Road, where an aggravated robbery allegedly took place at a residential property. Picture Archant.

Norfolk’s hidden treasures luring American metal detector tourists

Steve Clarkson runs Iceni Metal Detecting Tours to search for hidden treasures in the county. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Most Read

Norfolk town’s supermarket shortcut could become flats

#includeImage($article, 225)

Brothers in court accused of Norwich and Attleborough armed robberies

#includeImage($article, 225)

Community ‘heartbroken’ as safe haven for isolated men faces closure

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two men charged over Norfolk armed robberies

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk’s hidden treasures luring American metal detector tourists

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Community ‘heartbroken’ as safe haven for isolated men faces closure

The Arc in Wymomdham is home to The Shed, an important charity that tackles ale loneliness. The group need funding to continue and are asking the local communities to help. Pictured are Simon ward, She'd Manager, Pastor Barry Rooks and Steve Lyne, assistant manager. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Norfolk pharmacists ‘at their wits’ end’ over medication supply shortage

Stock photo of medication. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Prince Philip receives new Land Rover less than 24 hours after crash

A new Land Rover is delivered to the Sandringham estate less that 24 hours after Prince Philip was involved in a crash on the A149. Picture Geoff Robinson Photography.

From County Hall to YouTube: The drama of the council chamber could be beamed to your device

The chamber at Norfolk County Council. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Freezing weather set to continue into weekend

Driving in an unroadworthy car can cause big problems in winter conditions.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists