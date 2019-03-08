Power restored to 300 homes affected by faulty lines

Power has been restored in more than 300 homes in south Norfolk.

Around 293 homes in Attleborough, Wymondham and Hethersett were affected by a power cut, which was reported around 10:40 Thursday morning.

UK Power Network said it believed the outage had been caused by faulty equipment on its overhead network and sent engineers to the area, who fixed the problem at around 11:10.