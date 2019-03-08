Search

Power restored to 300 homes affected by faulty lines

PUBLISHED: 13:02 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:26 06 June 2019

Nearly 300 homes are without power in Attleborough, Wymondham and Hethersett. Photo: UK Power

Nearly 300 homes are without power in Attleborough, Wymondham and Hethersett. Photo: UK Power

Archant

Power has been restored in more than 300 homes in south Norfolk.

Engineers are working to fix a power cut affecting nearly 300 homes in South Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks

Around 293 homes in Attleborough, Wymondham and Hethersett were affected by a power cut, which was reported around 10:40 Thursday morning.

UK Power Network said it believed the outage had been caused by faulty equipment on its overhead network and sent engineers to the area, who fixed the problem at around 11:10.

