Search

Advanced search

Young carer speaks about growing up with a disabled older brother

PUBLISHED: 16:41 20 December 2018

Poppy Kaye and her older brother Thomas Kaye at The Hamlet Charity on Ella Road. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Poppy Kaye and her older brother Thomas Kaye at The Hamlet Charity on Ella Road. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Archant

Growing up with siblings can be tough.

Poppy Kaye and her older brother Thomas Kaye at The Hamlet Charity on Ella Road. Picture: Abigail NicholsonPoppy Kaye and her older brother Thomas Kaye at The Hamlet Charity on Ella Road. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Support worker, Poppy Kaye knows this all too well, as she grew up with her disabled older brother, Thomas.

The 22-year-old, from Attleborough has helped care for her 25-year-old brother who has Lowe Syndrome, a condition that primarily affects the eyes, brain, and kidneys.

Many individuals with the condition have delayed development and intellectual ability ranges from normal to severely impaired.

When she was younger, Miss Kaye didn’t know anything was wrong with her brother.

The Hamlet is a Norwich-based charity, which enriches the lives of children and young adults with disabilities and complex health needs. Photo: Jamie HoneywoodThe Hamlet is a Norwich-based charity, which enriches the lives of children and young adults with disabilities and complex health needs. Photo: Jamie Honeywood

She said: “I didn’t really understand that Thomas was disabled, to me he was a normal brother.

“When I was a kid I used to go to the special needs school to see Thomas and other disabled children scared me, I didn’t see my brother like that.”

Growing up on Ferguson Way in Attleborough, the pair had a different life to most other children.

Miss Kaye said: “I remember a girl telling me how fascinating she found it that I was always smiling, even with what I was going through at home.

“It has affected my education quite a lot, as Thomas was really ill when I was in high school, I only came out with three GCSE’s.”

“Even though he had Lowe Syndrome, he would come out and play with me and the other kids in the street and do everything that we did.”

Thomas became partially sited from a young age and had a major problem with his kidney when he was 11.

Miss Kaye said: “It hit us really hard when he was ill, we nearly lost him.

“There was so many complications, they couldn’t figure out what was wrong.”

Thomas has now had two kidney transplants, He also became completely blind earlier this year.

Miss Kaye now works at The Hamlet Charity, helping adults just like her brother everyday.

She said: “I love the atmosphere in the Hamlet, we have so many great and happy students.

“You can be having the worst day and just spending five minutes with some of these kids can make your week so much better.

“I like knowing that I do a job where I’m helping other people, it’s really satisfying.”

To donate to The Hamlet Charity, visit www.totalgiving.co.uk/donate/the-hamlet-centre-trust quoting ‘Evening News’

Most Read

‘Streakers with stretchers’ raise more than £600 with naked calendar

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) have bared all for a naked calender to raise more than �600 for the East Norfolk Ambulance Fund. Picture: Barry Moppett

A11 closed near Wymondham due to work delays

Highways England said the dual carriageway is closed past the A47 near Wymondham. Photo is of the A11 at Elveden. Picture: Denise Bradley

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

The show must go on! Primary school production saved by local high school after floor collapse

Joseph Dwyer, eight, and Jaime Wells, nine, with their classmates, children from Badger Class and Oak Class at Spooner Row Primary School, celebrate their Christmas entertainment being rescued by Wymondham High Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Young carer speaks about growing up with a disabled older brother

Poppy Kaye and her older brother Thomas Kaye at The Hamlet Charity on Ella Road. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

#includeImage($article, 225)

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Updated: Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Young carer speaks about growing up with a disabled older brother

Poppy Kaye and her older brother Thomas Kaye at The Hamlet Charity on Ella Road. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

QUIZ: Norwich Ice Rink in numbers

Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Morrisons stores to fall silent to give customers calmer Christmas shopping trip

Morrisons is going to switch off its music and checkout beeps on the morning of the last shopping Saturday before Christmas. Photo: Morrisons

Can you spot yourself in our Norwich Ice Rink pictures?

Brother and sister, Alicia and Oskar enjoying the 10am session on Norwich Ice Rink. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Charity competition winners have an ice day at city skating rink

Two charities were awarded a free skating session on Norwich Ice Rink to thank them for their hard work and care. Picture: Abigail Nicholson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists