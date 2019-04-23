Do you know this man? Police release images after purse stolen
23 April, 2019 - 12:42
Officers are hunting for a man after a purse was stolen in Wymondham.
Police are hoping to identify the man after the purse was taken from Wymondham Health Centre on Bridewell Street on Thursday, March 14.
Officers have released these CCTV images of the man they would like to speak to.
Anyone who may recognise the man, or anyone with information, should contact Op Solve via 101 or investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 36/17582/19.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
