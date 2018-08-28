Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police crack down on speeding on major road to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 08:29 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:52 08 January 2019

Police officers at Long Stratton have been conducting speed checks. PHOTO: South Norfolk Police

Police officers at Long Stratton have been conducting speed checks. PHOTO: South Norfolk Police

Archant

The first week of 2019 has seen intensified efforts by police to monitor speeding on an A140 accident hotspot.

Officers from Diss, Harleston and Long Stratton have been taking part in the a national campaign to target “fatal four” offences: Speeding, using mobile phones while driving, drink and drug driving, and not wearing seatbelts.

On New Year’s Day police in Long Stratton arrested a person on suspicion of driving while disqualified. Drugs and cash were found resulting in the driver being taken to the police investigation centre.

On Sunday, January 6, five people were spoken to in an hour and one person reported for not wearing a seatbelt in the South Norfolk village. Another speed enforcement check was carried out on Monday, January 7.

Inspector Jason Selvarajah said the number of drivers caught out would not be revealed, as the number is low and would be disappointing to the public. However he added this is partly due to the fact most drivers slow down when there is a police presence.

He said: “Probably the biggest community concern in all avenues is speeding, as well as drugs. The A140 in particular is the most complained about 30mph stretch of road. We often get comments from people about it so we target that area.

“With us being there we do have to visible so people do see us and slow down.

“More often than not we don’t actually physically catch people but if us being there slows people down we have won that battle.

“My personal view is that the actual result would be disappointing, but slowing people down is a much greater result than sticking on five or six people. Sometimes it’s enough just to have words of advice.”

In August 2018 a week long crack down on speeding took place in Norfolk following the deaths of 17 people in crashes throughout the county.

Motorists caught speeding will be issued with a TOR (traffic offence report) and face a fine, points on their licence or even court action. Some drivers can opt to take part in a speed awareness course.

On New Year’s Eve Norwich scaffolder and army veteran Anthony Glover was killed in a car crash one mile north of Long Stratton on the A140, near to where 17-year-old Shannon Gittings died a crash in October.

Most Read

Farmers on ‘high alert’ following string of equipment thefts

A caravan was taken from Mileham on Thursday, January 3, but was later found and recovered by police in Necton. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Businessman charged with manslaughter following Besthorpe skip hire death

James Criddle, who died in an industrial incident in Besthorpe. Picture courtesy of Kevin Copplestone.

Investigation ‘ongoing’ into deaths of men at Norfolk poultry factory

Police at the Banham Poultry factory in Attleborough following an incident. Picture Simon Parkin.

Grant Holt to kick-off town’s new artificial football pitch

Grant Holt taking part in the Norwich City Legends friendly match at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘We thought we were safe here’ - Staff relive terrifying moment a masked gunman stormed their restaurant

Royal Garden restaurant on Besthorpe Road, Attleborough. Picture: Bethany Wales

Most Read

Driver killed on A1303 near Bottisham after leaving the road and crashing into tree – the road is now closed

A man has been killed on the A1303 near Bottisham after colliding into a tree this morning (January 7). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Cockney in the Countryside’: Blog about woman’s journey from London to Ely attracts almost 20,000 followers

#includeImage($article, 225)

Car torched by arsonists on White Hart Lane in Littleport

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jail for man found with cocaine stash and fake ID’s in Witchford

#includeImage($article, 225)

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Police crack down on speeding on major road to Norwich

Police officers at Long Stratton have been conducting speed checks. PHOTO: South Norfolk Police

Could new NHS plan see an end to Norfolk’s ‘cruel and desperately unfair’ IVF postcode lottery?

Prime Minister Theresa May speaking at Alder Hey Children's Hospital, Liverpool during her visit where she launched the NHS Long Term Plan. Photo: Charlotte Graham/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

Farmers on ‘high alert’ following string of equipment thefts

A caravan was taken from Mileham on Thursday, January 3, but was later found and recovered by police in Necton. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Grant Holt to kick-off town’s new artificial football pitch

Grant Holt taking part in the Norwich City Legends friendly match at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Internationally renowned opera singer performs at Norfolk school

Opera singer Soeun Jeon performs at the annual presentation evening at Attleborough Academy. Picture: Attleborough Academy
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists