40 drivers caught in speeding crackdown, including one who overtook police at 116mph

PUBLISHED: 08:28 27 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:59 27 January 2019

A lorry driver who had not been taking breaks was among the drivers stopped during a Norfolk police crackdown. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A further 40 drivers were clocked speeding in the latest crackdown by Norfolk police, including one who overtook a constabulary motorcycle at 116mph.

Police in Norfolk have been targeting speeding drivers as part of a national enforcement campaign.

The campaign started on Monday, January 7 and runs until the end of today (Sunday, January 27).

On Saturday night, Norfolk and Suffolk Road and Armed Policing Team tweeted they had dealt with 40 more speeding drivers, including the one who overtook an officer at 116mph on the A11.

They tweeted: “Depressing to see so many high speeds”.

They also revealed one of the last vehicles stopped through the speed camapign was an HGV on the A47.

They said: “On checking driver’s tachograph found driving hours offences for nearly every day worked so far this year.”

They said the driver had previously been in court in November last year for hours offences and would not be heading back to magistrates.

Motorists caught speeding are being issued with a Traffic Offence Report and face a fine, points on their licence or even court action. Some drivers can opt to take part in a speed awareness court.

Acting inspector Julian Ditcham, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Armed Policing Team, said: “We work closely with our partners all-year round to target speeding drivers.

“Campaigns like this help us to enforce the law but to also educate motorists and raise awareness of the dangers of speeding.

“Speeding is one of the ‘fatal four’ offences which makes you more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a collision alongside drink driving, driving whilst using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.

“Speed limits are in place for a reason – the limit is set at the maximum safe speed to travel on a particular stretch of road.

“The speed limit isn’t a target though and there are other factors to consider including other road users, levels of traffic and weather conditions, particularly at this time of year.

Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner Lorne Green, said: “Road safety is a big concern for many of Norfolk’s residents which is why I have invested in a number of schemes to tackle speeding on our county’s roads.

“I attach great importance as Norfolk’s PCC to keeping our roads safe by closely working with Norfolk Police and partner agencies and welcome the latest week-long crackdown.

“Dangerous driving kills. Whether it’s through excessive speed, being drunk or on drugs, failing to wear a seatbelt, or not giving the road your full attention, there is simply no excuse for it.”

