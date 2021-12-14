Wymondham News Attleborough News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
WATCH: Shocking dashcam footage of police car ablaze on A11

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:20 PM December 14, 2021
Updated: 5:50 PM December 14, 2021
Police car catches fire a11 norfolk attleborough

A passer-by captured the moment a police car caught fire in the A11 near Wymondham, causing the road to be closed in both directions - Credit: Supplied

Shocking dashcam footage has emerged of a police car on fire on the A11.

Following the blaze on Monday (December 13), the road was closed in both directions between the Thickthorn Roundabout and the Stag Roundabout, near Attleborough.

The police car caught fire just before the Wymondham junction travelling southbound and officers were called to the scene at 12.20pm.

The road reopened to northbound traffic and limited southbound traffic later in the afternoon while the site was cleared.

Two Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews attended the scene and used hose jets to extinguish the fire.

