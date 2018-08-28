Search

Advanced search

Plans in place to improve broadband speeds after slowest streets in Norfolk revealed

PUBLISHED: 17:50 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:50 17 December 2018

Norfolk County Council has said plans are in place to improve broadband in Norfolk. PHOTO: James Bass

Norfolk County Council has said plans are in place to improve broadband in Norfolk. PHOTO: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic / James Bass © 2011

Norfolk County Council has said plans are in place to improve broadband speeds in the county on some of the worst streets in Norfolk, according to figures, with some already having access to superfast broadband.

Figures showed the worst ten streets in Norfolk and Waveney for broadband download speeds, with the worst being Breck Road, Weston Longville, between Norwich and Dereham, which had an average download speed of 1.210mbps.

The council has said a planned solution is in place, subject to survey in early 2020, as is the same for Melton Road, Hindolveston, near Fakenham.

It also said that residents of Kings Street, Norwich and School Road, Horning should already have access to superfast broadband, which has download speeds of 24mbps+, as should Mautby Lane, Runham near Great Yarmouth.

In The Cottages, Alethorpe, Little Snoring, no solution is planned which means it will therefore be within the scope of the next Better Broadband for Norfolk contract and in Bridge Road, High Kelling near Holt and in Sheringwood, Beeston Regis near Sheringham, some better coverage is planned subject to a survey.

However, this will not cover every property, meaning those not covered will be within the scope of the next contract.

In Stacksford, Old Buckenham, near Attleborough, an upgrade is planned in 2019 and a new fibre enabled cabinet is currently being implemented to improve speeds on Mill Road, Carleton Rode, also near Attleborough.

The Better Broadband for Norfolk programme is set to deliver 95% coverage across the county by the end of March 2020, with the aim to make sure that every home and business in Norfolk has access to superfast broadband.

The newest contract is expected to be signed early next year.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

‘It’s a matter of time before a child is seriously injured’ - Primary school vows to fix ‘dangerous’ parking problem

The new Rosecroft Primary School at Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

16-year-old Larling farmer takes over the running of Boxing Day charity tractor run

16-year-old Larling farmer Jack Stammers has taken over the organising of the annual Larling tractor run on Boxing Day. Picture: Gavin Stammers

WATCH: Norfolk police officer left lost for words after clocking two cars racing at 112mph on A11

“I’m sort of lost for words really, your family, your friends could be on the A11 tonight -there’s quite a bit of traffic out there.” RPU Reedy shares his message. Image: Norfolk Constabulary

‘There must be no more deaths’ - Four mothers who lost sons to suicide join London protest for better mental health care

Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk protest in London. Bereaved mothers Krysia Stone and Sue Willgoss. Photo: Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk

Most Read

Drug and firearms arrests in Harpenden

Noke Shot, Harpenden. Picture: Google.

Ex-St Albans scout master jailed for ‘sickening’ abuse of child

Paul Santon, of St Albans, has been jailed for 20 months for indecent assault on a child. Picture: Met Police.

Apartment blocks in Harpenden granted planning permission

2 Salisbury Avenue, where the Harpenden apartment blocks are going to be built. Picture: Google.

Bricks and rubble on roundabout near London Colney

The Bell roundabout in London Colney. Photo: Google.

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

‘If you want a white Christmas go to Norway’ - Norfolk unlikely to see snow on the big day, forecasters say

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

‘There must be no more deaths’ - Four mothers who lost sons to suicide join London protest for better mental health care

Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk protest in London. Bereaved mothers Krysia Stone and Sue Willgoss. Photo: Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Bring tea and comfort where it’s needed

Catherine Gray making plans to get her Cup O T van on the road. Picture contributed.

Plans in place to improve broadband speeds after slowest streets in Norfolk revealed

Norfolk County Council has said plans are in place to improve broadband in Norfolk. PHOTO: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists