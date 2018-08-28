Search

Tearoom announces closure ‘with deep sadness’

PUBLISHED: 15:51 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:13 15 January 2019

Both staff and customers have expressed regret that a local eatery known for its afternoon tea has been forced to close.

Piano Tearoom at Ketteringham Hall announced that it had closed last week.

A Facebook post by the tearoom said: “It is with deep sadness that Piano Tearoom has been forced to close due to circumstances outside of our control.

“This was not an easy decision to make. We want to thank you for your loyal custom [and] your encouragement as a new business, which my team and I will hold close to our hearts.

“We know so many of you will be sorely disappointed and we share that disappointment because to us it wasn’t just a job, it was a family with adorable customers whom we had come to care about.

“We will miss the hugs and turning sips into smiles. Every blessing for you and your family for 2019. Kim and the Piano Tearoom team.”

Reacting to the announcement, Rebecca Johnson-Kent said: “Such sad news, loved it here.”

Marilyn Hood said: “What a great shame. Such a delightful place with awesome food, great staff and owners. I’m sorry you have to close.”

Juliette Claire-Marie said: “That is terribly sad. We loved visiting you.”

Richard Parker said: “So sorry to hear this. What a lovely place and people.”

Liz Jessé added: “Such sad news. A lovely tearoom that will be greatly missed.”

The owner of the tearoom has been contacted for comment.

