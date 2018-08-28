Search

Advanced search

Former England cricketer and presenter pays tribute to Sister Wendy Beckett

PUBLISHED: 10:59 27 December 2018

Sister Wendy Beckett at Quidenham Carmelite Photo:Sonya Duncan Copy: For: EDP2 EDP pics © 2009 (01603) 772434

Sister Wendy Beckett at Quidenham Carmelite Photo:Sonya Duncan Copy: For: EDP2 EDP pics © 2009 (01603) 772434

ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC © 2009

Former England cricketer and television presenter Phil Tufnell has paid tribute to Sister Wendy Beckett, the Roman Catholic nun and unlikely TV star who has died aged 88.

Sister Wendy Beckett visiting the Victoria & Albert museum in London. The art historian and nun who became a TV star in the 1990s has died at the age of 88. Photo: Edmond Terakopian/PA WireSister Wendy Beckett visiting the Victoria & Albert museum in London. The art historian and nun who became a TV star in the 1990s has died at the age of 88. Photo: Edmond Terakopian/PA Wire

Sister Wendy, an art critic and presenter, died on Boxing Day at a care home close to the Carmelite Monastery in Quidenham, where she had lived.

She found unexpected fame in the 1990s presenting a series of popular art programmes for the BBC.

Former England cricketer and television presenter Phil Tufnell worked with Sister Wendy on the BBC’s One Show. He celebrated their “unlikely pairing”, saying she had taught him a “great deal”.

He wrote: “So sad to learn of Sister Wendy’s passing. We made an unlikely pairing on One Show but enjoyed every second in her company and she taught me a great deal & we had some giggles along the way. Will miss her very much.”

Helen King, the principal of St Anne’s College, University of Oxford, said it was “sad to read” of her death. Sister Wendy attended St Anne’s in 1950 and was awarded a Congratulatory First Class degree in English literature.

Author Dolly Alderton said she had been “astonished” by the late presenter’s intelligence.

She wrote: “I’m so sad she’s gone. I was always astonished at her intelligence and humility and tenderness.”

American stand-up comic Morgan Murphy joked that Sister Wendy’s book 1,000 Masterpieces had been her first coffee table book, despite her not owning a coffee table.

She wrote: “RIP to Sister Wendy and (love emoji) to the teacher who pointed me towards her work. 1000 Masterpieces was my very first ‘coffee table’ book. I don’t even think I had a coffee table yet.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tributes pour in for ‘genuinely top guy’ who died in a car accident in Norfolk

The scene of a fatal road collision on the B1077 in Northacre. Picture: Sophie Smith

Pictures show popular pub’s festive transformation

The Green Dragon pub in Wymondham has been decked out in festive splendour by former florist Moya Topsom. Photo: Kelly Walace-Smith

Crowds and protesters clash at controversial Boxing Day hunt

The controversial Boxing Day hunt meet in Wymondham town cross. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Most Read

Drawing competition postbox confuses St Albans residents this Christmas

The fake postbox in Christopher Place which confused St Albans residents. Pictrue: Archant

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

#includeImage($article, 225)

St Albans photographer runner-up in RSPCA competition

#includeImage($article, 225)

Burglars break in to Wheathampstead Post Office and Redbourn Co-op

#includeImage($article, 225)

National South: David Moyo all smiles as his dreams of goals against Hemel Hempstead brings victory to St Albans City

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Wymondham Vintage Day will not return in 2019

Wymondham's second annual Vintage Day saw scores of visitors step back to the days of classic cars and fancy clothing. Picture: Susan Hall

Former England cricketer and presenter pays tribute to Sister Wendy Beckett

Sister Wendy Beckett at Quidenham Carmelite Photo:Sonya Duncan Copy: For: EDP2 EDP pics © 2009 (01603) 772434

Crowds and protesters clash at controversial Boxing Day hunt

The controversial Boxing Day hunt meet in Wymondham town cross. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

TV presenter Sister Wendy Beckett dies at Norfolk monastery

Sister Wendy Beckett visiting the Victoria & Albert museum in London. The art historian and nun who became a TV star in the 1990s has died at the age of 88. Photo: Edmond Terakopian/PA Wire

Knife crime ‘contained within criminal fraternity’ – and conviction rate highest since 2010

Dereham police carry out a drugs raid on a property in Sandy Lane. PC Stu Lyle with a knife he has found. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists