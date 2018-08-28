Search

Animal charity put out urgent appeal as temperatures plummet

PUBLISHED: 15:44 28 January 2019

12 pets of Christmas at the PACT animal sanctuary which need homes. Bonny, the caramel lionhead rabbit, with her brother Thumper, the lop eared black and white rabbit, both aged 1. Picture: Denise Bradley

PACT animal sanctuary has put out an urgent appeal for bottle covers to help their rabbits stay hydrated through the freezing temperatures.

12 pets of Christmas at the PACT animal sanctuary which need homes. Horace the 1-year-old pure white rabbit. Picture: Denise Bradley12 pets of Christmas at the PACT animal sanctuary which need homes. Horace the 1-year-old pure white rabbit. Picture: Denise Bradley

The Hingham based charity supports a large variety of animal species, including a “village” of rabbits waiting to be re-homed.

But it warned the wintery weather was causing serious problems for their bunny residents, with water bottles freezing and leaving the rabbits without hydration.

In a post on its facebook page on Saturday, January 26, the charity wrote: “With the weather changing we have need for rabbit water bottle covers for 600ml bottles. Little things like this make a big difference to our animals.

“If you have a spare one you don’t use we don’t mind second hand or new as they will still help ensure the bunnies waters don’t freeze. Many thanks from the bunnies in our rabbit village.”

A rabbit from PACT Animal Sanctuary enjoying the snow. The charity has said the weather will have a big impact. Picture: PACT Animal SanctuaryA rabbit from PACT Animal Sanctuary enjoying the snow. The charity has said the weather will have a big impact. Picture: PACT Animal Sanctuary

Donations can be sent to PACT Animal Sanctuary, River Farm, Woodrising, Hingham, Norfolk, NR9 4PJ.

