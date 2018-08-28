Search

Last call for nominations for Norfolk Youth Awards 2019

PUBLISHED: 14:42 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:42 28 December 2018

Norfolk Youth Awards 2018 at OPEN, Norwich. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.

With the deadline for the Norfolk Youth Awards 2019 looming, people are being encouraged to nominate the young people they feel deserve recognition before it’s too late.

The OPEN Youth Trust (OPEN) Youth Awards is an annual event held in Norwich which aims to recognise and celebrate the successes of young people aged between 11-19 or 11-25 for those with additional needs.

Young people can be nominated in a number of categories including; community, sport, team of the year, arts, charity, entrepreneur, perseverance, momentum volunteer award or education.

John Gordon-Saker, CEO for OPEN said: “It is important that we recognise the impact our young people make, as they are the key to the future of the region and these awards are great opportunity for the local community to do just that.”

The closing date for nomination is midnight, Monday December 31, 2018, nominations can be online via this link or by picking up a nomination form from OPEN’s Box Office or Café.

