Open evening to encourage residents to stand for council

PUBLISHED: 11:55 30 January 2019

Breckland district councillor Sam Chapman-Allen will host a free open evening in an effort to encourage local residents to stand as councillors. Picture: Breckland Council

A district council will hold a free open evening in an effort to encourage local residents to stand as councillors.

Breckland Council is holding the event to give people a chance to hear from current councillors about what the role entails and how they can stand in the next local elections, which take place in May.

The evening takes place on February 12 at Breckland Council’s head offices on Walpole Loke, Dereham from 6pm.

Councillor Sam Chapman-Allen, Breckland Council’s deputy leader, will be hosting the event and said: “Being a councillor and representing people in your area is incredibly rewarding but also a big responsibility.

“Our event will help provide an insight about what the role entails, what commitment you need to effectively serve your community and how you can put yourself forward for election in May.”

Local residents who attend will be able to hear about the experiences of a range of councillors from across different political parties and demographics to find out about the best parts of the role as well as the challenges.

Representatives from Breckland Council’s democratic services team will also be explaining the election process and how local people can apply and stand in the forthcoming elections.

To book your place or for further information, email democraticservices@breckland.gov.uk or telephone 01362 656343.

Local entrepreneurs are also being urged to enter the Breckland Innovation Den to be in with a chance of receiving part of a £100,000 investment for their business or idea.

The deadline for applications is February 4, with applicants being able to bid for a grant of between £5,000 and £20,000.

Applications to the Breckland Innovation Den will go through shortlisting which will be run by Norfolk Community Foundation, before candidates are invited to pitch their idea to a panel of judges, similar to TV show Dragons’ Den, which will comprise of Breckland councillors, business leaders and business school academics.

Applications for the Breckland Business Innovation Den can be downloaded from www.Breckland.gov.uk/BrecklandInnovationDen.

