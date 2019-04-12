Video

Dead rats, condoms and glass - meet the group cleaning up our market towns

Dan Reynolds from Pure Clean Earth uses positivity and fun to engage communities to clean up their towns. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

They have collected almost six tons of rubbish off the streets with the aim of teaching youngsters the importance of keeping the environment clean.

Attleborough man Dan Reynolds from Pure Clean Earth sorts through the rubbish collected in just one hour around the town. Picture: Neil Didsbury Attleborough man Dan Reynolds from Pure Clean Earth sorts through the rubbish collected in just one hour around the town. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Now, Pure Clean Earth has been working with Breckland Council, travelling around market towns tackling plastics in Norfolk’s environment.

Organiser Daniel Reynolds, from Attleborough, started the venture while in Barcelona 11 months ago and was back in his home town for the clean-up.

He said: “We are here to bring the community together in order to combat waste pollution.

“We are walking around the town collecting all the rubbish but doing so with a fun and positive mood tackling the problem.

The Trash Tribe volunteers joined Dan Reynolds from Pure Clean Earth to pick up litter around Atleborough on Friday. Picture: Neil Didsbury The Trash Tribe volunteers joined Dan Reynolds from Pure Clean Earth to pick up litter around Atleborough on Friday. Picture: Neil Didsbury

“There’s no negativity, with fun and laughter, doing silly dancing games and the conga as we go round.”

The clean-up helps keep the area tidy but also has an important message for children.

The 25-year-old added: “We do some educating as we walk around so the kids can understand what the problem is and why we are picking it up, where the materials come from and the damage it is doing to the environment and animals.”

Thomas, Catherine and Lois Buckley from Attleborough helped the Trash Tribe to clean up their town. Picture: Neil Didsbury Thomas, Catherine and Lois Buckley from Attleborough helped the Trash Tribe to clean up their town. Picture: Neil Didsbury

More than 30 people attended the event in Attleborough with about the same number on walks in Dereham, Thetford, Watton, and Swaffham.

After about an hour the group came back to see how much they had collected, by building a pile.

Mr Reynolds said: “When we come back we do a trash drop where all the trash is thrown on top of me, no matter what it is.

“We take some fun pictures then we explain how animals and nature are living in this rubbish everyday.

Attleborough man Dan Reynolds from Pure Clean Earth uses social media to spread the message of cleaning up the world. Picture: Neil Didsbury Attleborough man Dan Reynolds from Pure Clean Earth uses social media to spread the message of cleaning up the world. Picture: Neil Didsbury

“The worse thing dropped on me has been a dead rat, condoms and glass. But we make sure we know what we are picking up and any dangerous item is dealt with responsibly.”

The series of clean-ups came as Norfolk’s own Trash Girl, Nadia Sparkes, prepared to collect the Points of Light award from prime minister Theresa May.

Mr Reynolds is hoping he can link up with her to help with a Norwich clean-up. The clean-ups have been supported by the High Street Clean-up Fund from central government.

Pure Clean Earth will be attempting its largest clean-up on May 26, where at least 200 people will take to Great Yarmouth beach.