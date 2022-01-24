Wymondham News Attleborough News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury > News

Engineers on scene after parts of Wymondham suffer power cut

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 8:45 PM January 24, 2022
Updated: 8:47 PM January 24, 2022
Norwich Road in Wymondham is reported to be affected by a power cut being investigated by UK Power Networks.

Norwich Road in Wymondham is reported to be affected by a power cut being investigated by UK Power Networks. - Credit: Google

A power cut has left parts of Wymondham without power.

UK Power Networks was made aware of a power cut estimated to be affecting 74 buildings at 5.04pm on Monday, January 24.

Engineers sent to the scene discovered two faults on an underground electricity cable affecting the local area and are currently working to fix the issue.

One of the two areas of Wymondham, Norfolk reportedly affected by the power cut.

One of the two areas reportedly affected by the power cut. - Credit: UK Power Networks

Two postcodes have been confirmed by UK Power Networks to be affected - NR18 9 and NR18 0.

Power is estimated to be returned to the area by 10pm.

One of the two areas of Wymondham reported to be affected by the power cut.

One of the two areas of Wymondham reported to be affected by the power cut. - Credit: UK Power Networks

People in Wymondham have reported that Norwich Road has been left without power and the Esso petrol station has been closed as a result.

Most Read

  1. 1 Two recycling centres to be closed - and replaced with new £4m tips
  2. 2 Vicar’s astonishing outburst against the Bishop in town's long-running row
  3. 3 How Covid restrictions will change in England this week
  1. 4 Café reopens with dog-friendly menu in Wymondham
  2. 5 Further cold weather alert for Norfolk and Waveney
  3. 6 Hughes Electrical to close its Wymondham branch
  4. 7 Property spotlight: Inside six-bed Grade II listed home for sale for £695k
  5. 8 Chef nominated for best wedding caterer of the year in the UK
  6. 9 Cyclist rides 100km per day for a year - despite crashing in first month
  7. 10 New Co-op branch opening its doors in Wymondham
Wymondham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

County Hall, Norwich.

Man who survived motorcycle crash died from Covid, inquest told

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
King's Head in New Buckenham will now be run by Simon and Jenny Turner, who also run The Boars in Wymondham

Meet the new team behind revamped village pub

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Police were called after a crash on the B1108 in Kimberley. PIC: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk Live News

Man taken to hospital after car crashed into ditch

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Hethersett Post Office

The fight is on to save a Norfolk village's Post Office

Peter Steward

Logo Icon