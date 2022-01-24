Engineers on scene after parts of Wymondham suffer power cut

Norwich Road in Wymondham is reported to be affected by a power cut being investigated by UK Power Networks. - Credit: Google

A power cut has left parts of Wymondham without power.

UK Power Networks was made aware of a power cut estimated to be affecting 74 buildings at 5.04pm on Monday, January 24.

Engineers sent to the scene discovered two faults on an underground electricity cable affecting the local area and are currently working to fix the issue.

One of the two areas reportedly affected by the power cut. - Credit: UK Power Networks

Two postcodes have been confirmed by UK Power Networks to be affected - NR18 9 and NR18 0.

Power is estimated to be returned to the area by 10pm.

One of the two areas of Wymondham reported to be affected by the power cut. - Credit: UK Power Networks

People in Wymondham have reported that Norwich Road has been left without power and the Esso petrol station has been closed as a result.