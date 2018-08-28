Search

Norwich Hospital sees six babies born on New Year’s Day

PUBLISHED: 15:55 01 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:04 01 January 2019

Becky Adcock and Adrian Stolworthy from Taverham with their New Year's Day baby boy Eli born at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A handful of parents in Norwich had a new year to remember as six babies made their arrival on New Year’s Day.

Alice King with her Daughter Eva-Anne King. Picture: Alice KingAlice King with her Daughter Eva-Anne King. Picture: Alice King

The Norfolk and Norwich University hospital (NNUH) delivered a total of six babies in the early hours of January 1, making for some very happy and tired parents.

Three boys and three girls were delivered between 00.14am and 8.56am on Tuesday morning by midwives in the hospital.

Monika Banka, 28 and from Norwich, gave birth to the first NNUH baby of 2019, Lilliana Ali, at 00.14am.

Her baby girl was 10 days late and weighed 8.2lbs.

New Year's Day baby boy Eli Stolworthy from Taverham, born at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNew Year's Day baby boy Eli Stolworthy from Taverham, born at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Miss Banka said: “We’re so happy and excited to be parents, we are in love with her.

“I was in the hospital for a full day before I delivered, I was in labour for a long time.”

As well as delivering the first baby of 2019, midwife Sayers, who delivered Lilliana, also welcomed the last baby of 2018.

Meanwhile, Hannah Fiske, 24, and Chris Sparkes, 26 and from Wymondham, welcomed their second child Lilly into the world at 4.52am, weighing 6.4lbs.

Hannah Fiske and Chris Sparkes from Wymondham, with their New Year's Day baby girl Lilly Sparkes, born at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYHannah Fiske and Chris Sparkes from Wymondham, with their New Year's Day baby girl Lilly Sparkes, born at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Miss Fiske’s baby girl came nine days early. She said: “My waters broke on Monday afternoon at 3.15pm and the contractions started at 2.20am this morning, so it all went really quickly.

“It was really scary to start with because the contractions came on so strong.

“Our five-year-old Casey has been counting down the days to meeting her new sister, she’s so excited.”

Rebecca Adcock, 39, and Adrian Stolworthy, of Taverham, saw their baby boy Eli arrive by Caesarean section at 8.56am, weighing 7.9lbs.

Mr Stolworthy said: “We have a really busy year ahead, we have welcomed Eli and will be getting married in the summer.

“They told me that I could see my son while Becky was in surgery but I refused to and waited until we were both together.”

Katherine Hammond gave birth to a baby boy at 3.26am, Louise Straugham also gave birth to a baby boy at 6.46am and Alice and Phil King welcomed their first baby, Eva-Anne King, into the world at 8.02am.

New Year's Day baby girl Lilly Sparkes from Wymondham, born at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNew Year's Day baby girl Lilly Sparkes from Wymondham, born at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The first New Year's Day baby, Liliana Ali from Norwich, born at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe first New Year's Day baby, Liliana Ali from Norwich, born at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

