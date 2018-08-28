Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Canary legend Grant Holt’s high praise for ‘brilliant’ new 3G pitch

PUBLISHED: 20:10 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 20:20 10 January 2019

The new all weather football pitches at Ketts Park in Wymondham are opened by Grant Holt Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The new all weather football pitches at Ketts Park in Wymondham are opened by Grant Holt Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Archant 2019

He’s no stranger to banging in goals on some of the best pitches in the Football League.

The new all weather football pitches at Ketts Park in Wymondham are opened by Grant Holt Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019The new all weather football pitches at Ketts Park in Wymondham are opened by Grant Holt Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

And Canaries legend Grant Holt gave the seal of approval to Norfolk’s newest 3G artificial pitch as he officially opened it at Wymondham.

Cancelled matches and waterlogged games will be a thing of the past thanks to the £1.2m project at Kett’s Park.

The former Norwich City striker said: “It’s brilliant because the kids now will know that every week their game isn’t going to get called off.

“I know from when I was young that there’s nothing more frustrating than when you haven’t played all week, you want a game and it gets called off.

The new all weather football pitches at Ketts Park in Wymondham are opened by Grant Holt Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019The new all weather football pitches at Ketts Park in Wymondham are opened by Grant Holt Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

“This has cost a lot of money and it’s taken a lot of hard work to get it through.”

The former striker said he was keen for kids get outside and enjoy sports in all types of weather, and that the playing surface would make it easier to avoid injuries.

He said: “You look at some of the local pitches at the moment and they are not in the best shape.”

Wymondham Town United FC vice-chairman Peter Smith said the club lost 70 games last season due to waterlogged pitches and other factors, and that it would make a huge difference to all their teams.

The new all weather football pitches at Ketts Park in Wymondham are opened by Grant Holt Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019The new all weather football pitches at Ketts Park in Wymondham are opened by Grant Holt Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Catherine Moses, whose 10-year-old son Daniel plays for Wymondham’s under-11 side, said the new pitch was a “brilliant facility”.

She said: “They lost so much training and game time before because the pitches were so muddy and waterlogged. Now they will be able to train and play all year round.”

The scheme was funded by a combination of contributions from South Norfolk Council, £250,000 from the Community Infrastructure Levy, via the Greater Norwich Growth Board, and £394,292 from the Premier League and FA Facilities Fund.

The grant will also be used to improve Kett’s Park’s grass pitches that, along with other grass pitches in the town and surrounding area, are prone to waterlogging.

The new all weather football pitches at Ketts Park in Wymondham are opened by Grant Holt Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019The new all weather football pitches at Ketts Park in Wymondham are opened by Grant Holt Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

It is hoped the new facilities will lead to a significant growth in the number of women playing football, as well as it being used for other sports and by other organisations.

Wymondham Town set up two girls’ teams in the summer.

Under-nines coach Rob Eddy said: “It’s a great quality pitch and it means their development will be even quicker. We’ve already got some real talent and I could easily see some playing for top sides.”

Most Read

Farmers on ‘high alert’ following string of equipment thefts

A caravan was taken from Mileham on Thursday, January 3, but was later found and recovered by police in Necton. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Businessman charged with manslaughter following Besthorpe skip hire death

James Criddle, who died in an industrial incident in Besthorpe. Picture courtesy of Kevin Copplestone.

‘I feel let down by everyone’ - Family say they were ‘failed’ over death of anorexic daughter, 15

Ellie Long. Photo: The Long family

Builder left £20,000 bungalow project in mess - court told

John and Catherine Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court. John Miller is charged with fraudulent trading and money laundering which he denies, and Catherine Miller is charged with money laundering which she also denies. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Emergency services close rural road after crash

Police have closed off Mile Road near Bunwell following a two-vehicle crash. PHOTO: Google Maps

Most Read

Town closing in on deals for attacking duo Pilkington and Quaner

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three restaurants to shut their doors in the Sudbury area

#includeImage($article, 225)

Decapitated skeletons found during archaeological dig in Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Canary legend Grant Holt’s high praise for ‘brilliant’ new 3G pitch

The new all weather football pitches at Ketts Park in Wymondham are opened by Grant Holt Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Grey area’ in software meant ambulance was not sent to anorexic teenager before she took her own life

Wymondham teen Ellie Long died on December 12, 2017. Photo: The Long family

Lotus announces strongest sales in seven years

Brand new Lotus cars ready at the Lotus factory at Hethel. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk MPs gather in Norwich for Chamber of Commerce’s Big Debate

Norman Lamb is one of four MPs attending the Big Debate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police and crime commissioner poised to take on fire service authority role

Lorne Green, centre, could be offered a seat on the fire and rescue authority. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists