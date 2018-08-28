Norfolk zoo ‘devastated’ after death of Dora the sea lion

Dora the sea lion. PIC: From Banham Zoo website. Archant

A Norfolk zoo has announced they are “absolutely devastated” after a young sea lion died.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dora, a young sea lion pup, was found dead in the sea lion pool at Banham Zoo on Friday (January 18) morning.

Tests are being carried out to determine what caused the death of the sea lion which the first of a group of young sea lions that were brought to the zoo a year ago.

David Field, chief executive officer, said: “She was really the life and soul of that whole group.

“Her passing is really so terribly sad and all the keepers and all the people who cared for her - and indeed so many of our members and supporters - we’re all just devastated by it, we really are. It’s very, very sad.”

A statement on the zoo’s website said: “We are extremely sad to inform all our followers that Dora, our young sea lion pup, was found dead in the sea lion pool this morning (Friday, January 18).

“A full investigation is taking place and we are awaiting the results of the post-mortem. Our keepers who cared for her and indeed everyone at the zoo are absolutely devastated by this sad news.”