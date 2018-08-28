Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Region sees coldest night of 2019 as snow and ice warnings continue

PUBLISHED: 07:09 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:36 31 January 2019

A foggy view from Lady Julian Bridge in Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

A foggy view from Lady Julian Bridge in Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Archant

Norfolk is waking up to a blanket of fog after the coldest night of the year so far.

A Met Office weather warning issued on Wednesday told the region to brace for ice and freezing fog.

Overnight temperatures in the east dipped as low as -8C in rural areas – just a few degrees shy of the country’s coldest temperature, -11C, recorded in Aberdeenshire.

Neatherd Moor in Dereham in the snow January 30, 2019. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOPNeatherd Moor in Dereham in the snow January 30, 2019. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

The ice and fog warning is valid until 11am on Thursday.

Motorists have been cautioned to watch out for ice on untreated roads and to expect slower journey times, with possible delays to bus and train services and a chance of flight delays or cancellations.

After Tuesday night’s smattering of snow, another weather warning remains in place for snow and ice across the region from 1pm today until 9pm on Friday.

The Met Office said rain and snow were expected to move into the UK from the southwest from Thursday and through Friday with icy patches forming, but that snow amounts would “vary markedly” across England and Wales.

Snow in South Wootton on January 30, 2019. Photo: Jackie ChappellSnow in South Wootton on January 30, 2019. Photo: Jackie Chappell

Dan Holley, of Norwich-based Weatherquest, said the approaching weather system was looking “quite weak” with any snow accumulations “generally small and insignificant”.

Show us the view you’re waking up to – tweet your pictures to @EDP24.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Do you recognise anyone in this 1979 Hethersett photo? We’re trying to track them down

This forty-year-old photo of Mrs Mumford's 1979 class at Hethersett Woodside Infant and Nursery School has sparked plans for a reunion. Photo: Submitted

Families demand action over factory stench

Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.

Number of affordable homes in development could be more than halved

A home builder is looking to slash the number of affordable houses in a development in Spooner Row. Picture: Paul Hewitt

Have you seen him? Man wanted for theft and assault

Police are appealing for help to trace James Fuller, from Norwich, Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Most Read

Do you recognise anyone in this 1979 Hethersett photo? We’re trying to track them down

#includeImage($article, 225)

Families demand action over factory stench

#includeImage($article, 225)

Number of affordable homes in development could be more than halved

#includeImage($article, 225)

Have you seen him? Man wanted for theft and assault

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Wymondham Town 0 Thetford Town 5: Priddle scores hat-trick in one-sided Senior Cup clash

Action from Saturday's Norfolk Senior Cup quarter-final match between Wymondham Town and Thetford Town Picture: JOE BARRETO

Ice warning in place as snow arrives in Wymondham and Attleborough

Snow in Attleborough on 30 January 2019. Photo: Stephanie Terry

Region sees coldest night of 2019 as snow and ice warnings continue

A foggy view from Lady Julian Bridge in Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Home builder given green light to halve affordable housing provision in village scheme

A home builder is looking to slash the number of affordable houses in a development in Spooner Row. Picture: Paul Hewitt

Open evening to encourage residents to stand for council

Breckland Council. Picture: Breckland Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists