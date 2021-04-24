Wymondham News Attleborough News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Wymondham marks St George's Day with red and white flags

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 7:15 AM April 24, 2021   
Businesses in Wymondham put up red and white flags to mark St George's Day 2021.

The perfect blue sky in Wymondham was complemented by flashes of red and white on Friday as the town marked St George's Day in a subtle way.

Shops and offices in the town centre were encouraged to put up red and white flags or bunting to celebrate England's patron saint.

Wymondham has a tradition of marking the day, with events in the town a regular fixture in years gone by.

Current restrictions on gatherings meant on-street activities were impractical, so the Wymondham Town Team encouraged people to display flags in order to still mark the occasion.

Businesses in Wymondham put up red and white flags to mark St George's Day 2021.

The flags will stay up over the weekend before being taken back down on Monday.

Town Team volunteer Tony Vale said the extra splashes of colour had given the town "a little bit of ambience".

Businesses in Wymondham put up red and white flags to mark St George's Day 2021.

He said: "The purpose of drawing attention to it is creating a little bit of identity. People might be more tempted come out and visit."

Businesses in Wymondham put up red and white flags to mark St George's Day 2021.

Wymondham News

