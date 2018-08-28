You’ve all seen Thetford (O)ranges, but can you guess what these signs were changed to?

Search

PUBLISHED: 13:56 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:36 28 December 2018

The Thetford Ranges sign, which has been altered to say Thetford Oranges. Photo: Luke Powell

The Thetford (O)Ranges sign on the A11 is not the only one in Norfolk to be targeted by pranksters.

And we have now picked out some of our favourite altered signs from across the county. Take our quiz to see if you can guess what they were changed to...

As reported on Christmas Eve, the battle over Thetford Ranges sign is one that has raged on for years along the A11.

On one side is a serial prankster intent on adding an ‘o’ to the sign near the London Road roundabout.

But on the other is the Highways Agency, which has to remove the letter to prevent drivers asking for fruit at the Ministry of Defence (MOD) shooting range.

Welcome to Norwich sign with an alteration to the wording. Near Harford Bridge on the Ipswich Road. Photo: James BassWelcome to Norwich sign with an alteration to the wording. Near Harford Bridge on the Ipswich Road. Photo: James Bass

The unusual graffiti, which turns the sign into ‘Thetford Oranges’, has developed a minor cult following online over the past two years.

But no one seems to know who is behind the stunt.

Musician Kit Marsden, from Hemblington, regularly posts on Twitter every time he passes it.

He said: “I first noticed it a few years back, as I was heading home. I started marking my sightings of the sign because it’s quirky and interesting.”

The Norfolk sign as the A11 leaves Suffolk into Norfolk near Thetford. Picture: Denise BradleyThe Norfolk sign as the A11 leaves Suffolk into Norfolk near Thetford. Picture: Denise Bradley

The back and forth between the prankster and the Highways Agency has been going on since 2016.

The modified version of the sign even appears on a Google Street View.

Highways England, which is responsible for maintaining signage on the road, confirmed it had cleaned up the latest effort on Thursday night.

A Highways England spokesman said its maintenance team did not know how many times the sign had been cleaned.

The Bungay swimming pool sign that has been altered to give a new meaning. Photo: Simon Finlay.The Bungay swimming pool sign that has been altered to give a new meaning. Photo: Simon Finlay.

The sign indicates a turning for the MOD-owned Thetford Rifle Range, off the A11 dual carriageway.

When asked if the graffiti had led to any confusion, an MOD spokesman said: “We’ve certainly never heard of this so I think it’s fairly safe to say that nobody turns up asking for oranges.”

A Highways England spokesman said: “The sign is within the Highways boundary so it’s our responsibility. It was cleaned last night [Thursday, December 21].

“[The maintenance team] doesn’t know how many times it has happened. It’s likely it would just have been picked up on routine maintenance rounds, and not specifically logged as ‘Thetford oranges sign cleaning’.”

