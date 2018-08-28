Search

Morrisons stores to fall silent to give customers calmer Christmas shopping trip

PUBLISHED: 13:43 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:43 20 December 2018

Morrisons is going to switch off its music and checkout beeps on the morning of the last shopping Saturday before Christmas. Photo: Morrisons

Norfolk’s 13 Morrisons stores will fall silent on Saturday to give customers a calmer Christmas shopping trip.

The supermarket chain will switch off its music and checkout beeps on December 22, which is said to be the busiest food shopping day of the year.

It is hoped the move will create a calmer shopping atmosphere for its customers.

Anna Lane, customer director at Morrisons said: “Some customers love listening to Mariah Carey, Paul McCartney and Wham as they do their Christmas shop.

“Other customers have told us they’d like the option of a calmer morning without music, so that they can focus on buying everything they need for Christmas.”

Between 9am and 12pm all of the company’s 494 supermarkets will turn off their in-store radio. The beeping sounds at its tills will also be turned down.

For those customers who want to shop with Christmas tunes playing, music will be restored at all other opening times.

While the music will be turned off during the morning, there still might be local choirs or other charitable events in Morrisons stores.

