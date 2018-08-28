Search

Norfolk passengers satisfied with Greater Anglia services, survey reveals

PUBLISHED: 15:54 29 January 2019

Passenger satisfaction with Greater Anglia services in Norfolk is above the national average. Picture: Sonya Brown

Passenger satisfaction with Greater Anglia services in Norfolk is above the national average. Picture: Sonya Brown

Greater Anglia passengers have become significantly less satisfied with their journeys over the last 12 months according to new figures from the rail watchdog Transport Focus.

There has been a 10% fall in the number of people satisfied with the punctuality and reliability of Greater Anglia services, though overall most passengers are happy. Picture: Neil PerryThere has been a 10% fall in the number of people satisfied with the punctuality and reliability of Greater Anglia services, though overall most passengers are happy. Picture: Neil Perry

However the train company says that the figures showing an 8% fall in passenger satisfaction do not reflect the situation on its lines in the east of the region – it says they are distorted by problems on its route between London and Cambridge.

According to Passenger Focus, only 73% of passengers were satisfied with their journeys on Greater Anglia when it conducted its survey in the autumn – the previous year the figure had been 81%.

However Greater Anglia said that in the detailed figures, which are not published in the report, the passenger satisfaction with its rural services in Norfolk, including between Norwich and Sheringham, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft was 82%.

Greater Anglia m anaging director Jamie Burles. Picture: Greater AngliaGreater Anglia m anaging director Jamie Burles. Picture: Greater Anglia

While on InterCity trains on the Great Eastern Main Line between Norwich and London it also remained higher than the national average (81%).

A spokesman said the figures showed that passengers in Norfolk were significantly happier with services than on the Cambridge to London line where trains are hampered by restrictions on the outskirts of the capital that Network Rail is addressing.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director said: “We are working on a number of initiatives, with Network Rail, to improve customer satisfaction across the network, including responding faster to disruptive incidents and we’re improving the reliability of our old trains.

Passenger satisfaction with Greater Anglia services in Norfolk is above the national average. Picture: Neil PerryPassenger satisfaction with Greater Anglia services in Norfolk is above the national average. Picture: Neil Perry

“We’re also modernising the railway in East Anglia, replacing all of our existing trains with brand new state-of-the-art trains, new services and unprecedented levels of investment in stations, car parks, depots and ticket facilities, while Network Rail is investing millions of pounds in railway infrastructure upgrades across the network.”

The capacity restrictions affecting Cambridge services has also affected King’s Lynn to King’s Cross services run by Great Northern, which has seen a 9% fall in passenger satisfaction.

East Midlands Trains, which runs the Norwich to Liverpool service that stops at Wymondham, Attleborough and Thetford, as well as Peterborough, Nottingham, Sheffield and Manchester, had an overall passenger satisfaction of 84%.

Other findings from the survey was a 10% fall in the number of people satisfied with the punctuality and reliability of Greater Anglia services, though overall most passengers (71%) are happy.

In addition there was a 6% fall in the number of people who felt they had got value for money for the price of their Greater Anglia ticket with 38% satisfied but 40% dissatisfied.

Have you seen him? Man wanted for theft and assault

Police are appealing for help to trace James Fuller, from Norwich, Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Number of affordable homes in development could be more than halved

A home builder is looking to slash the number of affordable houses in a development in Spooner Row. Picture: Paul Hewitt

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is 'coming home'

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Do you recognise anyone in this 1979 Hethersett photo? We're trying to track them down

This forty-year-old photo of Mrs Mumford's 1979 class at Hethersett Woodside Infant and Nursery School has sparked plans for a reunion. Photo: Submitted

Norfolk braces itself for snow as second weather warning is issued

Weather forecasters have issued a second weather warning of snow and ice for the East of England. Picture: Archant

Norfolk passengers satisfied with Greater Anglia services, survey reveals

Passenger satisfaction with Greater Anglia services in Norfolk is above the national average. Picture: Sonya Brown

