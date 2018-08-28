WATCH: Norfolk police officer left lost for words after clocking two cars racing at 112mph on A11

A Norfolk police officer has been left ‘lost for words’ after a road rage incident escalated into 112mph race along the A11 in near freezing conditions.

Norfolk and Suffolk roads policing officer, RPU Reedy was on duty on Saturday night when he clocked the cars doing 112mph in the outside lane of the A11 between Attleborough and Wymondham.

The officer gave chase and was able to stop one of the drivers but the other ‘slipped the net’ and drove off into the night.

Following the incident, RPU Reedy, who regularly shares vlog posts explaining the work of the county’s roads policing team said he had been left ‘lost for words’ by the dangerous driving.

Recording a video message by the side of road after the incident he said: “I just wanted to let you know about two vehicles that were going along the A11 in lane two, at 112mph in just above freezing conditions,

“I’m sort of lost for words really, your family, your friends could be on the A11 tonight -there’s quite a bit of traffic out there.”

He said the driver he had apprehended had been left with ‘some things to think about’: “He admitted to me there had been some sort of road rage type thing going on further along on the A11 and they just took it out on lane two, and the right pedal at 112mph.

“He realises that he’s probably going to get a letter through the post explaining what will happen to him and he’s a bit down in the dumps because he’s a driver for a living, so he’s got some things to think about.

“It never ceases to amaze me really, I’m one of a few officers in Norfolk but this is replicated across the county every single day.”

RPU Reedy closed his message reminding people not to drink and drive and be safe on the region’s roads in the bad weather.