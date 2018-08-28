Search

Advanced search

Council tax could rise by £24 a year to fund more police officers

PUBLISHED: 13:01 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:01 02 January 2019

Norfolk police and crime commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk police and crime commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

Norfolk’s police chief has said freezing council tax next year would “inevitably” lead to fewer police officers.

Police officers Charlotte Trett and Matt Fiske on patrol in Yarmouth. Picture: Nick ButcherPolice officers Charlotte Trett and Matt Fiske on patrol in Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher

It comes as commissioner Lorne Green is considering raising the police precept by up to £24 a year.

The government announced last month a one-off £300m funding allowance for forces across England and Wales, including the ability to raise council tax again.

Last year, Mr Green hiked the police precept by more than 5pc, which allowed recruitment of 17 officers.

Chief constable Simon Bailey has told Mr Green a freeze would “lead to police officer and staff reductions”, but an increase of £24 for a Band D property could mean 40 new officers.

Chief Constable Simon Bailey at Norfolk Constabulary Headquarters, Wymondham. Photo : Steve AdamsChief Constable Simon Bailey at Norfolk Constabulary Headquarters, Wymondham. Photo : Steve Adams

Norfolk Constabulary could benefit from £11.2m of the funding settlement if council tax were to rise, as the force looks to make £10m of savings and close a £2.2m pension deficit.

“I recognise the financial situation for policing continues to be extremely challenging,” said Mr Green.

“The nature of crime continues to change and is becoming more complex.

“It is important to be clear that, before I even consider raising the policing element of the council tax, I have to be absolutely sure that the force continues to drive efficiencies at every turn, including from collaboration and partnership working.

“The chief constable has told me that a precept freeze would, inevitably, lead to police officer and staff reductions. He has also said that, were I to raise the council tax by the maximum amount of 46 pence a week, this would allow significant investment in the force, including the addition of 40 extra officers. I would urge people to listen to what the Chief Constable has to say before having their say.

“To help inform my budget decision, I would like to know your views. Some 56pc of Norfolk’s policing budget is funded by central government, meaning your council tax makes up the rest - so I want all Norfolk residents to have the opportunity to have their say.”

Norfolk residents are being asked whether they would be prepared to pay more for policing in Norfolk.

If they support an increase, taxpayers are being asked how much they would be prepared to pay. The options being presented are up to an extra 15 pence per week, an extra 31 pence per week or an extra 46 pence per week.

The implications for each option, based on a Band D property, are outlined as:

·Without a precept rise, there will be no opportunity for investment and the force will also have to find savings equivalent to approximately 90 officers.

·An increase of 15 pence a week (£8 a year) would not offer any opportunity for investment in officer numbers or technology, and would still require further savings to be found equivalent to at least 45 officers.

·An increase of 31 pence a week (£16 a year) would maintain the rollout of the 2020 policing model, but only provide very limited opportunity to increase officer numbers or invest in technology.

·An increase of 46 pence a week (£24 a year) would enable significant investment in the frontline, with an increase of 40 officers. It would provide an opportunity to invest in technology, enabling officers to spend more time on patrol, respond quicker and be more visible.

There will be an early chance to give your views when the PCC and Chief Constable Simon Bailey answer questions from the public at their first Q&A session of 2019. Lorne will host the event at The Forum in Norwich on Wednesday 9 January to give people the opportunity to share views, issues or concerns about crime and policing in their area.

The full consultation document and online survey can be found at www.norfolk-pcc.gov.uk. The consultation will run from 2 January until 30 January and people can also have their say by getting in contact with the Norfolk PCC office in the following ways:

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Spot yourself in the Wymondham New Years Day 10k run

Runners get ready ahead of the start of the Wymondham New Years Day 10k. Picture: Conor Matchett

Neighbours express shock after man dies at Wymondham town centre property

Police and ambulance crews were called after concerns for the welfare of a man at a house near the Kings Head Football Field in Wymondham at 4.44pm on Friday. Picture: Simon Finlay

Norwich hospital sees six babies born on New Year’s Day

Becky Adcock and Adrian Stolworthy from Taverham with their New Year's Day baby boy Eli born at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Firefighters help at pair of New Year’s Eve crashes on Norfolk roads

Firefighters were called to help at a pair of crashes on Norfolk's roads. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Could forgotten fortune of nearly £500,000 be yours? It’s one of 80 unclaimed estates in Norfolk and Waveney

Hundreds of thousands of pounds has yet to be claimed from estates in Norfolk and Waveney. Pic: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Most Read

Cold storage facility expansion at Turners of Soham could lead to ‘archaeological investigation’

Haulage company Turners of Soham will have to undergo an archaeological investigation before extension plans. Picture: STEVE WILLIAMS

Ely Slimming World consultant Sharon is worth her weight in gold says TV host Rylan Clark-Neal

Slimming World Consultant Sharon Heaps meets singer and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal

Protestors will be at Ely station to campaign against train ticket price rise

Ely rail fare protest 2019 by members of the Labour Party.

Houses on ‘tranquil’ road in Chettisham to be approved despite ‘strong opposition’ petition from residents

Plans to build houses on a ‘peaceful and tranquil’ road in Chettisham are set to be approved despite a petition from 19 residents. Picture: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL

Murder investigation launches after a man dies five days after being stabbed in his home

Andrew Sammons, of Wisbech, died after he was stabbed in his home two days before Christmas.

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

‘If you’re unemployed the railways are a no-go area’ - Protests against fare hike

Protesters against the rail fares increase at Norwich Station, from left, Darrell Hall, Trevor Garrod, Ian Evans, Peter Wilks, and Dave Welsh. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Banham Zoo inundated with too many Christmas trees for animals to eat

Banham Zoo has been inundated with donated Christmas trees. Picture: Banham Zoo

Council tax could rise by £24 a year to fund more police officers

Norfolk police and crime commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A roe deer down a well, a buzzard on a pole and a cat behind a cooker - the animals rescued by Norfolk firefighters in 2018

Cat stuck on a roof in Park Road, Cromer. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Is this your stolen property? Detectives release pictures of items seized from £2m burglary gang

Items recovered by police from a gang responsible for almost 100 raids in Norfolk. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists