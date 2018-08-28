Search

Advanced search

Norfolk museums feeling the heat after sweltering summer sees number of visitors slip

PUBLISHED: 16:54 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:58 03 January 2019

A report has said hot weather over the summer led to a big decrease in the number of visitors to Norfolk's museums Photo by Simon Finlay.

A report has said hot weather over the summer led to a big decrease in the number of visitors to Norfolk's museums Photo by Simon Finlay.

Archant Norfolk.

There are fears the county’s museums service will end the financial year in the red, after the sweltering summer saw people flocking outside rather than to the attractions.

Launch of the Norwich Castle keep project 'Gateway to Medieval England'. Steve Miller, head of museums. Picture: ANTONY KELLYLaunch of the Norwich Castle keep project 'Gateway to Medieval England'. Steve Miller, head of museums. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Between April and October last year, more than 30,000 fewer people visited Norfolk Museums Service’s 10 sites than the previous year, with bosses holding the hot weather conditions responsible.

Between April 1 and September 30, 2018, 233,005 people visited Norfolk’s museums, compared with 266,605 people across the same period in 2017 - a 13pc decrease.

The figure has led to concerns the service will fail to break even by this April, though it has still been described as “a realistic prospect”.

In a report to the Norfolk joint museums committee, which is made up of both county and district councillors, Steve Miller, assistant director of culture and heritage at County Hall, said he was still hopeful of breaking even.

He said: “Following the very hot summer, there is a current budget pressure, but with a strong programme ahead and careful management of costs, a break even budget is still a realistic prospect.”

In a separate report to the same committee, Mr Miller said the service is expecting an £80,000 overspend for the financial year, with a £37,000 shortfall on admissions income.

Despite the concerns, however, there are a plenty of reasons to be cheerful for the service, including another successful year for wedding bookings at Norwich Castle, which eclipsed the previous year.

Mr Miller added: “Across other sites, weddings continue to be delivered at Strangers’ Hall, Elizabethan House and Gressenhall and the museum service continues to actively work with the registrar team on the ‘Marry in Norfolk’ campaign.

“An increasing number of commercial bookings for Norwich Castle continue to be delivered, including major events and celebrations for local businesses.”

It has also been revealed that the success of a new escape room game in the undercroft of the Museum of Norwich has seen a second game commissioned, which will be run from Shirehall.

The first game - Merchants’ Vaults - was launched in May, in partnership with a company called History Mystery.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Attleborough actor returns to Holby City as series regular

Nic Jackman as Cameron Dunn in Holby City. Photo: BBC

Spot yourself in the Wymondham New Years Day 10k run

Runners get ready ahead of the start of the Wymondham New Years Day 10k. Picture: Conor Matchett

Neighbours express shock after man dies at Wymondham town centre property

Police and ambulance crews were called after concerns for the welfare of a man at a house near the Kings Head Football Field in Wymondham at 4.44pm on Friday. Picture: Simon Finlay

Norwich hospital sees six babies born on New Year’s Day

Becky Adcock and Adrian Stolworthy from Taverham with their New Year's Day baby boy Eli born at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fire crews called to two crashes in village in half an hour

Fire crews attended two road traffic collisions in Carbrooke. Photo: Denise Bradley

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Charity handed thousands to help in search for new base

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rugby kit donated in memory of Nailsea teacher

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bus routes changed in Portishead due to ‘badly-parked cars’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Big changes made to plans for petrol station at Lord Nelson

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

‘Inadequate’ playgroup vows to make rapid improvements

Forncett Village Hall, where Forncett Playgroup is based. The playgroup has had its Ofsted rating dropped from 'good' to 'inadequate' after a recent inspection. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk museums feeling the heat after sweltering summer sees number of visitors slip

A report has said hot weather over the summer led to a big decrease in the number of visitors to Norfolk's museums Photo by Simon Finlay.

Congratulations! Norfolk MP gets engaged

George Freeman and Fiona Laird are engaged. Picture: supplied by George Freeman

Last chance to get your skates on with Norwich Ice Rink

Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Is this your stolen property? Detectives release pictures of items seized from £2m burglary gang

Items recovered by police from a gang responsible for almost 100 raids in Norfolk. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists