Norfolk Fire and Rescue service called to building fire

PUBLISHED: 17:05 13 February 2019

Fire services were called to Banham to a building fire. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fire services were called to Banham to a building fire. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Emergency services were called to a building fire in Banham this afternoon.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Services sent four pumps from Attleborough, Thetford, Hingham and Diss at around 4pm, and were assisted by police and ambulance services on Haugh Road in Banham.

It was the second incident in Banham on Wednesday afternoon to have emergency services involved after a two-car crash on Doe Lane an hour earlier.

