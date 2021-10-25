Former factory site to become a new church
A village church in Norfolk is set to purchase a new base for the community.
Christ Community Church in Attleborough will acquire the old Hamilton Brush Factory on Halford Road which has been left derelict since the factory moved out in 2017.
The church aims to renovate the existing factory site for church and community use but, due to the size of the project, it is expected that the redevelopment will be completed in stages and take some time.
Rob Tervet, church leader, said: "I love being part of this community and like many local people, we feel we could do with a lot more community space and facilities that support our young people, families and those who may be vulnerable and isolated.
"We’re excited at this opportunity to play our part in making a positive difference."
Christ Community Church consists of around 160 people and has worked alongside The Lighthouse Charity since 2007, playing a valued role in the community of Attleborough and its surrounding villages.
