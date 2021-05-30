Charity helping bereaved young people looking to expand

Published: 6:00 AM May 30, 2021

A Norfolk charity set up to support young people who have been bereaved is looking to get back on track and expand following the relaxation of Covid restrictions.

Take Our Hand has been in existence since 2018, providing support to those aged between 16 and 25 and their families and friends through alternatives to counselling.

This includes face to face contact and support, alternative therapies and the use of drama, art and music. The charity also puts together care packages that include memory jars, journals and more, which are being made available throughout the country.

The charity was set-up by Alex Gough, from Lowestoft, following the sudden death of her boyfriend in 2011. She couldn’t find the support from traditional sources that she needed, so started Take Our Hand.

Oliver Greenard and girlfriend Alex Gough in the last photo taken before Oliver died. Photo: Alex Gough. - Credit: Archant

“We understand how difficult it is to be a young person and when you add a bereavement to the mix it can really have a detrimental effect," she said.

“There are many charities offering counselling to help someone through bereavement but there aren’t many offering other ways to help which is why Take Our Hand was formed. There is no time limit on grief and so no time limit on the service we provide."

Take Our Hand works with local charities, organisations and businesses and has received grants from the Norfolk Community Foundation and the National Lottery Community Fund.

It has also raised more than £2,000 through the Aviva Community Fund. The charity is organising a quiz and chips evening in Little Melton Village Hall on November 27.

One of the support packages given out by Take Our Hand. - Credit: Take Our Hand

Sophie Cooke, who lives in Little Melton, became a volunteer with the charity in February and is looking at ways of increasing fundraising and awareness.

“It has been amazing to see Alex’s passion for the charity to continue growing and I feel privileged to have the opportunity to contribute to such a brilliant cause.

"So far, we have supported almost 50 people in various ways and are looking to increase that number significantly over the coming months,” she said.

The charity is currently taking referrals and more information is available on its website www.takeourhand@norfolk.gov.uk







