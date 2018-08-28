Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Universal Credit needs to be scrapped, not delayed, Norfolk campaign group says

PUBLISHED: 18:21 06 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:25 06 January 2019

Mark Harrison, chair of Norfolk Against Universal Credit, has called on Amber Rudd, work and pensions secretary, to not only delay but scrap Universal Credit. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Mark Harrison, chair of Norfolk Against Universal Credit, has called on Amber Rudd, work and pensions secretary, to not only delay but scrap Universal Credit. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

A local campaign group has called on the government to not only pause the rollout of Universal Credit - but to scrap the controversial benefit.

Norfolk Against Universal Credit (NAUC), a coalition of organisations opposed to the welfare programme, has said that the proposal by Amber Rudd, work and pensions secretary, to delay the roll-out to three million existing claimants is an “indication of the crisis she faces because of the misery universal credit has caused”.

It comes amid speculation the roll-out is to be overhauled due to warnings about its impact on the vulnerable.

Mark Harrison, chairman of NAUC, said: “People in Norwich are being pushed into destitution because of this rollout. We have seen street homelessness increase significantly because of UC which puts people at risk of harm and early death.

“We are demanding the Government scrap UC and restore benefits to 2010 levels. We are calling on our MPs to put the interests of the citizens of Norfolk first and vote against this proposal”.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Local people describe shock after masked robber with gun steals cash from restaurant

Royal Garden restaurant on Besthorpe Road, Attleborough. Picture: Bethany Wales

‘We thought we were safe here’ - Staff relive terrifying moment a masked gunman stormed their restaurant

Royal Garden restaurant on Besthorpe Road, Attleborough. Picture: Bethany Wales

Attleborough actor returns to Holby City as series regular

Nic Jackman as Cameron Dunn in Holby City. Photo: BBC

‘Inadequate’ playgroup vows to make rapid improvements

Forncett Village Hall, where Forncett Playgroup is based. The playgroup has had its Ofsted rating dropped from 'good' to 'inadequate' after a recent inspection. Picture: Google Maps

Spot yourself in the Wymondham New Years Day 10k run

Runners get ready ahead of the start of the Wymondham New Years Day 10k. Picture: Conor Matchett

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

BMW car stopped for having seven people on the back seat

The BMW which was stopped in Ipswich after it was found to have seven people sitting in the back seat. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich School announced as new owner of Anglesea Heights

Paul Wranek, Bursar of Ipswich School, Nicholas Weaver, Headmaster at Ipswich School and Ewan Dodds from Whybrow at Anglesea Heights Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The ten worst-hit Ipswich streets for fly-tipping

The mounds of rubbish outside flats in St Helen's Street contained bags of food and household waste Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Universal Credit needs to be scrapped, not delayed, Norfolk campaign group says

Mark Harrison, chair of Norfolk Against Universal Credit, has called on Amber Rudd, work and pensions secretary, to not only delay but scrap Universal Credit. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Plans lodged for more homes in village that defeated large development just two-years-ago

An artist's impression of what the new estate could look like. Picture: La Ronde Wright

‘£161m dual carriageway needed’ - Broadland bosses make NDR Western Link views clear

Artist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

‘We thought we were safe here’ - Staff relive terrifying moment a masked gunman stormed their restaurant

Royal Garden restaurant on Besthorpe Road, Attleborough. Picture: Bethany Wales

No-deal Brexit planning is underway in Norfolk

File photo of a Norfolk Resilience Forum meeting. The forum has been co-ordinating Brexit planning for Norfolk councils and emergency services. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists