Search

Advanced search

Mental health trust takes back contract for more serious conditions at Norwich prison

PUBLISHED: 10:30 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 03 January 2019

Karen Clements, NSFT�s secure services manager. Photo: NSFT

Karen Clements, NSFT�s secure services manager. Photo: NSFT

NSFT

Mental health services for those with more serious issues at a Norfolk prison have been taken back into NHS hands from private firm Virgin Care.

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve AdamsNorwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

The region’s mental health trust Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) has been awarded the five-year contract, starting in April, to provide mental health services at Norwich prison.

NSFT was already providing improving access to psychological therapies (IAPT) services, through Wellbeing Norfolk and Waveney, at Norfolk’s three prisons – Bure, Norwich and Wayland.

Plus a liaison and diversion service (L&D), which identifies people who have mental health, learning disability, substance misuse or other vulnerabilities when they first come into contact with the criminal justice system as suspects, defendants or offenders.

But now they will also provide support for more serious mental disorders under the £3m deal.

Antek Lejk, chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT). Photo: NSFTAntek Lejk, chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT). Photo: NSFT

NSFT chief executive Antek Lejk said: “This success is largely down to the excellent work already being carried out by our Secure Services, L&D and IAPT teams.

“It’s been a tough time for our staff and service users following publication of the CQC inspection report in November and I’m hoping this news will be the tonic they deserve. I’m thrilled that we’ve retained our prison IAPT services and Liaison and Diversion Service and will provide mental health services at Norwich Prison from the spring.

“For several years we’ve been successfully providing IAPT services in Norfolk’s prisons and a liaison and diversion service in both counties.

“The new contract will be managed by our secure services, which in its inspection report the CQC rated as good.”

Karen Clements, NSFT’s secure services manager, said: “We fully expect that Virgin’s staff there, who include mental health nurses, will transfer to our trust but we will also be taking on additional staff to service the contract.”

A spokesman for the Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk said they were “delighted that mental health care for prisoners is rightfully returning to the NHS.”

But they expressed concern that IAPT services were not inspected by the Care Quality Commission and said the fact the contract was awarded by NHS England, rather than local commissioning groups, was worrying.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Attleborough actor returns to Holby City as series regular

Nic Jackman as Cameron Dunn in Holby City. Photo: BBC

Spot yourself in the Wymondham New Years Day 10k run

Runners get ready ahead of the start of the Wymondham New Years Day 10k. Picture: Conor Matchett

Neighbours express shock after man dies at Wymondham town centre property

Police and ambulance crews were called after concerns for the welfare of a man at a house near the Kings Head Football Field in Wymondham at 4.44pm on Friday. Picture: Simon Finlay

Norwich hospital sees six babies born on New Year’s Day

Becky Adcock and Adrian Stolworthy from Taverham with their New Year's Day baby boy Eli born at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Woolies’ then and now - ten years since the closures of a high street favourite

Woolworths on Rampant Horse Street in Norwich in 1986. The building was bombed in 1942. Woolworths moved out into new premises in St. Stephens in the late 1980s.

Most Read

Popular local man “Speedy” takes slow steps in his recovery after being left for dead in an attack in Chatteris

#includeImage($article, 225)

Thieves use ‘keyless entry’ technology to break into March family’s car – stealing cash, cards and child’s in-car television

#includeImage($article, 225)

Commuter chaos as lorry forces car off the road after it jack-knifed on the A47 at Guyhirn during rush hour

#includeImage($article, 225)

Chatteris man charged with robbery

#includeImage($article, 225)

Firefighters tackle ‘deliberate’ blaze involving three vehicles for nearly two hours on Creek Road in March

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

More than 700 patients wait more than an hour to get into emergency departments as winter pressures begin

Ambulances queuing at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital A&E department last year. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Mental health trust takes back contract for more serious conditions at Norwich prison

Karen Clements, NSFT�s secure services manager. Photo: NSFT

Is this your stolen property? Detectives release pictures of items seized from £2m burglary gang

Items recovered by police from a gang responsible for almost 100 raids in Norfolk. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Parents’ care donation to mark day son would have been eight

Brad and Debbie McLean with their son, Stanley. Photo: Submitted

‘Totally unacceptable’ - Ambulance staff abused on average three times a day

File shot of an ambulance on its way to an emergency Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists