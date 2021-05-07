Nine in 10 want more Post Office services – but no new branch on the cards
There are no plans to bring a new Post Office branch or counter to Wymondham, the company has confirmed.
People in the town can currently access some services from counters at the East of England Co-Op in Lime Tree Avenue and The White Hart pub in Market Street.
The latter took on the counter last year, to make up for the closure of the One Stop shop which had previously provided Post Office services.
But many residents have said the current provision available isn't sufficient for a town of Wymondham's size and population.
In a survey, conducted by this newspaper, 93pc of the 201 people who responded said they felt Wymondham needed an extra Post Office branch or counter.
And of the two options, a standalone branch was preferred by 86pc compared to the 11.5pc who said an extra counter would suffice.
Many people commenting on the survey said they felt a full Post Office branch is necessary as the counter cannot provide a full range of services.
One resident said staff at the current counters "have done a sterling job", but described the services as "limited".
Another said: "The White Hart has filled a big gap admirably, but a growing town the size of Wymondham needs a full Post Office service that can handle things like passport renewals."
Location was also a big talking point, as many made the point that there is no current service in the Silfield area of the town.
"The new Co-Op in Silfield would be ideal for another Post Office branch," one respondent suggested.
However, when asked if it was considering a new branch for the town, a Post Office spokesperson said: "There are currently no plans to increase Post Office provision in Wymondham.
"A service is available in the White Hart Pub in Market Street and two at Rustens Post Office inside the Co-op at Lime Tree Avenue.
"We continue to monitor customer usage to ensure there is adequate provision."
Wymondham mayor Kevin Hurn said: "We are very grateful for the services provided by The White Hart in the town centre.
"The problem is no shop in the town centre wants, or can accommodate a larger Post Office.
"I think the only and most likely way of achieving a larger town centre Post Office is people power."