Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New £9m free school could open in Norfolk next year

11 January, 2019 - 06:00
A new prep school is set to be built on the site of Wymondham College. PICTURE: Wymondham College.

A new prep school is set to be built on the site of Wymondham College. PICTURE: Wymondham College.

Wymondham College

One of the country’s only state boarding schools for primary age children could open in Norfolk next year.

Jonathan Taylor, chief executive of the Sapientia Education Trust. Picture: Nick DunmurJonathan Taylor, chief executive of the Sapientia Education Trust. Picture: Nick Dunmur

Subject to planning, Wymondham College Prep School could start taking children in reception year from September 2020 and would eventually have places for 452 pupils – including 32 boarding places for children in years five and six.

Senior leaders from the Sapientia Education Trust, the school’s sponsor, will be working with architects and contractors from February to start bringing their vision to life.

The school, which will be on the site of fellow state boarding school Wymondham College, run by the same trust, is expected to cost around £9m to build.

Kelly Stokes, director of education at the trust, said the new school would “extend the ethos” of Wymondham College to younger children.

Kelly Stokes, director of primary improvement at the Sapientia Education Trust, which is opening a new primary school in Wymondham. Picture: Sarah SturdyKelly Stokes, director of primary improvement at the Sapientia Education Trust, which is opening a new primary school in Wymondham. Picture: Sarah Sturdy

“The new school will have the same commitment to combining high quality teaching and learning, with extensive extra-curricular activities,” she said.

Jonathan Taylor, chief executive of the trust, said the organisation had worked with Norfolk County Council to ensure the new school was best-placed to alleviate pressure on school places.

“We are delighted to be able to support our community by providing much-needed primary places in the local area,” he said.

“It is our intention that pupils will be given priority status in the admissions policy for the college, so that pupils attending Wymondham College Prep School will be able to progress into Wymondham College for their secondary education.

“We are justifiably proud of the world-class education at Wymondham College and this gives us the opportunity to extend the provision we have on site to primary age students.

“It represents a significant and exciting development for our community.”

Mr Taylor added that the school may consider taking year five day and boarding pupils when it opens, depending on demand.

Wymondham College Prep School was approved by the Department for Education in March 2017 in wave 12 of the free school applications process.

A series of events for potential parents, carers and children are planned for the summer term. Expressions of interest for a reception or a year five place for September 2020 can now be made to enquiries@wymcolprep.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Farmers on ‘high alert’ following string of equipment thefts

A caravan was taken from Mileham on Thursday, January 3, but was later found and recovered by police in Necton. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Businessman charged with manslaughter following Besthorpe skip hire death

James Criddle, who died in an industrial incident in Besthorpe. Picture courtesy of Kevin Copplestone.

‘I feel let down by everyone’ - Family say they were ‘failed’ over death of anorexic daughter, 15

Ellie Long. Photo: The Long family

Emergency services close rural road after crash

Police have closed off Mile Road near Bunwell following a two-vehicle crash. PHOTO: Google Maps

Builder left £20,000 bungalow project in mess - court told

John and Catherine Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court. John Miller is charged with fraudulent trading and money laundering which he denies, and Catherine Miller is charged with money laundering which she also denies. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

New £9m free school could open in Norfolk next year

A new prep school is set to be built on the site of Wymondham College. PICTURE: Wymondham College.

Canary legend Grant Holt’s high praise for ‘brilliant’ new 3G pitch

The new all weather football pitches at Ketts Park in Wymondham are opened by Grant Holt Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Grey area’ in software meant ambulance was not sent to anorexic teenager before she took her own life

Wymondham teen Ellie Long died on December 12, 2017. Photo: The Long family

Lotus announces strongest sales in seven years

Brand new Lotus cars ready at the Lotus factory at Hethel. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk MPs gather in Norwich for Chamber of Commerce’s Big Debate

Norman Lamb is one of four MPs attending the Big Debate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists