Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Greater Anglia’s new trains on test across the region

PUBLISHED: 12:56 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 23 January 2019

Greater Anglia’s new bi-mode trains will be tested on routes taking in Norwich, Diss, Ipswich, Colchester, Thetford and Great Yarmouth. Picture: Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia’s new bi-mode trains will be tested on routes taking in Norwich, Diss, Ipswich, Colchester, Thetford and Great Yarmouth. Picture: Greater Anglia

Archant

Testing of Greater Anglia’s new trains is set to take place in daylight on more routes in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex from later this month.

The rail operator is replacing its entire fleet with brand new state-of-the-art trains that will start to come into service in the middle of this year.

Testing has already started on two of the new trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth and Norwich and Diss. Now they are due to travel further afield to check how they operate at different speeds and routes.

From January 28 to February 2, test runs will take place from Norwich to Colchester and Ipswich and from Norwich to Thetford, as well as on the Norwich to Great Yarmouth line.

Night-time testing will also continue in February and March between Norwich and Diss as technicians check the trains’ pantographs, which draw power from the overhead wires, and monitor the wheel sets – known as bogies.

The bi-mode trains, made by Swiss company Stadler, switch between electric and diesel power and have environmentally-friendly features.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Overwhelming support’ for project bringing free fresh food to Norfolk residents

The Wymondham Community Kitchen co-ordinator, Teresa Wiseman, front, with the kitchen team of volunteers, ready to serve up the meal for those who live alone. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Factory apologises for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in family homes

Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.

Nursery school threatens to segregate children whose parents do not pay voluntary charge

Hall Farm Nursery School near Attlebrough has sent a letter to parents about changes it may make to its services if parents don't start paying its voluntary surcharge. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Weather warning issued for ice across Norfolk

File photo of icy roads near Stalham as the Met Office issue a weather warning for ice. Picture Archant.

Work to improve ‘lethal’ primary school road given the go ahead

The new Rosecroft Primary School at Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

‘Overwhelming support’ for project bringing free fresh food to Norfolk residents

#includeImage($article, 225)

Factory apologises for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in family homes

#includeImage($article, 225)

Nursery school threatens to segregate children whose parents do not pay voluntary charge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Weather warning issued for ice across Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Work to improve ‘lethal’ primary school road given the go ahead

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Factory apologises for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in family homes

Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.

The Wymondham man running one of the country’s most popular podcasts from Norfolk countryside

Adam Buxton recording his podcast in the Norfolk countryside. Picture: Adam Buxton

Greater Anglia’s new trains on test across the region

Greater Anglia’s new bi-mode trains will be tested on routes taking in Norwich, Diss, Ipswich, Colchester, Thetford and Great Yarmouth. Picture: Greater Anglia

Community encouraged to show love for their town in run-up to Valentine’s Day

Tony Vale who is organising the Love Wymondham Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Work to improve ‘lethal’ primary school road given the go ahead

The new Rosecroft Primary School at Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists