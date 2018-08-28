National arts award nomination for councillor

Margaret Dewsbury, chair of Norfolk County Council's communities committee. Pic: Sean Owen (Reflective Arts) Reflective Arts

A county councillor has been shortlisted for a national arts award.

Margaret Dewsbury, chairman of Norfolk County Council’s communities committee, has been shortlisted for the National Campaign for the Arts’ Hearts for the Arts Awards 2019.

She is nominated in the category of best local authority arts champion - councillor.

Mrs Dewsbury, who is county councillor for Hingham, said: “I’m delighted to be shortlisted and it’s a pleasure to work with such dedicated teams of staff in Norfolk who are driving our county’s arts projects forward on a daily basis.”

She was described by the judging panel which shortlisted her as “a clear example of a local champion for the arts with the vision to engage with wide-ranging partners at all levels of the community.”

The winners of the Hearts For The Arts Awards 2019 will be announced next month.