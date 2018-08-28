Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

NASA shot shows blanket of snow over our region

PUBLISHED: 13:31 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:03 30 January 2019

The snow across Norfolk from space. Picture: NASA

The snow across Norfolk from space. Picture: NASA

Archant

While many residents may have been disappointed by the snowfall this morning the sight from space tells a different story.

Shared on Twitter by Weatherquest meteorologist Dan Holly, this amazing picture captures Norfolk in a blanket of snow.

Although it may look like clouds forming over the county Mr Holly makes clear that the NASA picture shows the extent of snow coverage.

READ MORE: Be prepared: Drivers encouraged to carry a winter survival kits

Mr Holly posted: “With the exception of high cloud clearing east Norfolk and Suffolk, this satellite image from NASA reveals the extent of the light snow cover (0.5-2cm) across the region this morning.”

Snow can be seen from as far as Chelmsford and Cambridge all the way to the Norfolk coast.

READ MORE: Ice warning in place as snow arrives in Wymondham and Attleborough

Although the affected area is vast, train services and roads were largely unaffected.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Do you recognise anyone in this 1979 Hethersett photo? We’re trying to track them down

This forty-year-old photo of Mrs Mumford's 1979 class at Hethersett Woodside Infant and Nursery School has sparked plans for a reunion. Photo: Submitted

Number of affordable homes in development could be more than halved

A home builder is looking to slash the number of affordable houses in a development in Spooner Row. Picture: Paul Hewitt

Have you seen him? Man wanted for theft and assault

Police are appealing for help to trace James Fuller, from Norwich, Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Families demand action over factory stench

Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Most Read

Do you recognise anyone in this 1979 Hethersett photo? We’re trying to track them down

#includeImage($article, 225)

Number of affordable homes in development could be more than halved

#includeImage($article, 225)

Have you seen him? Man wanted for theft and assault

#includeImage($article, 225)

Families demand action over factory stench

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Ice warning in place as snow arrives in Wymondham and Attleborough

Snow in Attleborough on 30 January 2019. Photo: Stephanie Terry

Open evening to encourage residents to stand for council

Breckland Council. Picture: Breckland Council

Thurston 7 Wymondham 94: Superb display leaves Wymondham just six points short of century

The new Wymondham Rugby Club. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

NASA shot shows blanket of snow over our region

The snow across Norfolk from space. Picture: NASA

Families demand action over factory stench

Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists