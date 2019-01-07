Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Farmers on ‘high alert’ following string of equipment thefts

07 January, 2019 - 15:18
A caravan was taken from Mileham on Thursday, January 3, but was later found and recovered by police in Necton. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

A caravan was taken from Mileham on Thursday, January 3, but was later found and recovered by police in Necton. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Archant

A group of farmers are on “high alert” after items estimated to be worth hundreds of pounds were stolen during a weekend crime wave in mid-Norfolk.

Kathryn Cross, who reported having energisers and batteries taken from her familys farm said the rural community would be on high alert. Picture: Ian BurtKathryn Cross, who reported having energisers and batteries taken from her familys farm said the rural community would be on high alert. Picture: Ian Burt

A number of smallholders took to social media after electric fences, batteries, and metal gates were taken from their farms.

A caravan was also stolen but later recovered when it was discovered abandoned eight miles away.

Kathryn Cross, who lives near Wymondham, reported having energisers and batteries taken from her family’s farm and said the rural community would be on “high alert”.

“You put these items out of sight, off the road, so it’s not something they can just pick up,” she said.

“Those people stealing them are having to go right off the road to find the equipment and are completely trespassing.

“You try to protect your property as best you can but this behaviour puts livestock and people at risk if animals can escape onto the road.”

The first incident was reported to have happened sometime between 9am on Saturday, January 5, and 8am on Sunday, January 6, and saw an electric fence, battery and three metal gates stolen from a farm in Cavick Road in Wymondham.

During the same two days, between 6pm and 2pm, another electric fence and battery was stolen from an address in Barford Road in Colton.

Then on Sunday, January 6, officers from Norfolk police were called following reports of a theft at around 10.45am at a farm on Hall Moor Road in Hingham. Electric fencing and batteries were stolen.

A caravan was also taken on Thursday, January 3, from Mileham but was later found and recovered by police in Necton.

It is believed that similar items were also stolen from the Hardingham and Costo area, and animal feed taken from Lenwade.

When Norfolk Constabulary released its Norfolk Rural Policing Strategy Annual Report in November last year, it pledged to tackle rural crime by putting it “firmly in the spotlight”.

The report was released by Norfolk Police and the Norfolk Police and Crime Commissioner in conjunction with National Rural Crime Day of Action.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents should contact Norfolk police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Investigation ‘ongoing’ into deaths of men at Norfolk poultry factory

Police at the Banham Poultry factory in Attleborough following an incident. Picture Simon Parkin.

Businessman charged with manslaughter following Besthorpe skip hire death

James Criddle, who died in an industrial incident in Besthorpe. Picture courtesy of Kevin Copplestone.

‘We thought we were safe here’ - Staff relive terrifying moment a masked gunman stormed their restaurant

Royal Garden restaurant on Besthorpe Road, Attleborough. Picture: Bethany Wales

Farmers on ‘high alert’ following string of equipment thefts

A caravan was taken from Mileham on Thursday, January 3, but was later found and recovered by police in Necton. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Norfolk observatory to host talk on mysterious star

The Norwich Astronomical Society who meet at Seething Observatory. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Most Read

Man dies following Halesworth incident

Steeple End, Halesworth. Photo: Archant.

Man arrested after police find drugs, cash and three mobile phones

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Haward Street, Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

Mystery surrounds future of popular American diner

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been closed this weekend with neighbours and businesses not knowing why it is not open. Picture: Joe Norton

Emergency teams in attendance at Halesworth incident

Incident in Church Farm Lane, Halesworth Picture: ARCHANT

Flood alerts or warnings are expected over the next few days

Flood warnings or alerts are expected over the next few days. File photo. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Farmers on ‘high alert’ following string of equipment thefts

A caravan was taken from Mileham on Thursday, January 3, but was later found and recovered by police in Necton. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Grant Holt to kick-off town’s new artificial football pitch

Grant Holt taking part in the Norwich City Legends friendly match at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Internationally renowned opera singer performs at Norfolk school

Opera singer Soeun Jeon performs at the annual presentation evening at Attleborough Academy. Picture: Attleborough Academy

Businessman charged with manslaughter following Besthorpe skip hire death

James Criddle, who died in an industrial incident in Besthorpe. Picture courtesy of Kevin Copplestone.

Investigation ‘ongoing’ into deaths of men at Norfolk poultry factory

Police at the Banham Poultry factory in Attleborough following an incident. Picture Simon Parkin.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists